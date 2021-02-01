Latest News: Delhi Govt Raises Cap for Social Gatherings
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Delhi Govt Raises Cap for Social Gatherings
The Delhi government revised the capping on the maximum number of people gathering for social/religious/cultural events or weddings and funerals to not more than 200 people in a closed space. No capping on the maximum limit will be imposed if the event is in an open space.
Trolley of Special Train Derails at Mumbai’s CST Station
A trolley of CSMT-Hyderabad special train derailed while departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Central Railway said in a statement. No passenger was reported to be injured. Three trains were short terminated between CSMT-Byculla section, the Central Railway said.
9 Dead, 13 Hurt in Accident in Odisha's Koraput
Nine people died, 13 were injured after a van overturned in Kotput, Koraput district in Odisha, ANI reported.
“Passengers were travelling from Sindhiguda village in Odisha to Kulta village in Chhattisgarh. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment," Madhusudan Mishra, DM Koraput, told ANI.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.