Latest News: Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Flight Operations Affected

Dense fog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Monday morning, a day after a minimum temperature of 2.5°C was recorded in the national capital.

The Delhi airport said that flight operations have been affected due to bad weather. “CAT III B compliant aircraft and pilots are currently able to land. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” it said.

The city has been reeling under the longest cold spell of the last 22 years.