Latest News: 35 Civilians Killed in Burkina Faso Militant Attack

Two Charged With Murder in Hindu Samaj Party Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Case
Police files chargesheet against 13 accused, of the 13, Ashraf and Moinuddin have been charged with murder in the Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.
Militant Attack Kills 35 Civilians in North Burkina Faso
A jihadist attack on Tuesday on a military base and a town in northern Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians, most of them women, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said on Twitter.
The army earlier said the morning attack on Arbinda town had left seven soldiers, several civilians and 80 militants dead, in the latest jihadist violence to hit the country.
