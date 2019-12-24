Latest News: US Welcomes Khashoggi Verdicts as ‘Important Step’

Live
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
(3) NEW UPDATES
US Welcomes Khashoggi Verdicts as ‘Important Step’
The United States on Monday welcomed death sentences issued by Saudi Arabia against five people over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
"Today's verdicts were an important step in holding those responsible for this terrible crime accountable," a State Department official told reporters after the ruling, which was lambasted as a travesty by Turkey, rights groups, and The Washington Post, to which Khashoggi contributed.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)