Latest News: European Council Prez Calls Modi, Talks India-EU Ties

Indian-American Named 1st Woman CTO of US Communications Commission
Indian-American Dr Monisha Ghosh has been appointed as the first woman Chief Technology Officer at the US government's powerful Federal Communications Commission.
She will advise Indian-American Chairman of the FCC Ajit Pai and the agency on technology and engineering issues, and work closely with the Office of Engineering and Technology. Ghosh will take charge on 13 January next year.
(Source: PTI)
European Council Prez Calls PM Modi, Talks India-EU Ties
President of the European Council Charles Michel telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and they decided to hold the next India-EU summit in early 2020.
According to a statement posted on the prime minister's official website, Modi congratulated Michel on assumption of the office of the President of the European Council and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure.
