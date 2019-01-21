Latest News: US Senator Kamala Harris to Run for President in 2020

A Delhi court on Monday, 21 January, dismissed Tihar Central Jail's plea seeking to reduce the time limit given to alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, to make phone calls to his family members and lawyers abroad.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who had granted 15 minutes a week to Michel to make international calls, junked the plea filed by the jail authorities, saying there was no ground to curtail the relief granted to the accused.

(Source: PTI)