Latest News: US Senator Kamala Harris to Run for President in 2020

Delhi Court Dismisses Tihar's Plea Against Christian Michel
A Delhi court on Monday, 21 January, dismissed Tihar Central Jail's plea seeking to reduce the time limit given to alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, to make phone calls to his family members and lawyers abroad.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who had granted 15 minutes a week to Michel to make international calls, junked the plea filed by the jail authorities, saying there was no ground to curtail the relief granted to the accused.
(Source: PTI)
Attempt to Murder Case Filed Against Karnataka Cong MLA
A case of attempt to murder was registered on Monday, 21 January, against Congress MLA JN Ganesh in connection with the alleged brawl with lawmaker colleague Anand Singh at a resort near Bengaluru, police said.
The case was registered based on a complaint by Singh, who has been hospitalised for an injury suffered in the brawl late on Saturday night.
(Source: PTI)
Indian Navy Recover 16 Bodies After Boat Capsizes Off Karwar
Sixteen bodies were recovered by the Indian Navy and the India Coast Guard on Monday, 21 January, after a ferry boat capsized with 24 persons near Karwar. Search operations are underway, ANI reported.
US Senator Kamala Harris to Run for President in 2020
Senator Kamala Harris announced on Monday, 21 January, that she will run for US president in 2020.
Harris is an American attorney and politician serving as the junior United States Senator for California since 2017.
(Source: ANI)
2 Dead After Wall Collapses in Delhi's Najafgarh
At least two people died after a wall of a godown collapsed in Nangli area in Najafgarh. More details awaited.
(Source: ANI)
Bimal Shah & Anil Patel Will Join Congress Party
Bimal Shah and Anil Patel will join Congress party. Shah was a minister in the Keshubhai Patel government. Patel was Bardoli MLA and has hold over tribal belt south Gujarat.
(Source: News18)
6 Dead, Others Missing After Boat Capsizes in Karnataka
At six people were reported dead after a boat capsized near Karwar in Karnataka, earlier on Monday.
There were around 22 people on board. Fisherman and coastguard have found six bodies till now, while others are missing. Search operation underway.
Pak Court to Indict Ex-Pak PM Ashraf in Power Project Corruption Case
An accountability court in Pakistan will indict former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf and other accused in a power project corruption case on 8 February, according to a media report.
The accused were appearing in a case against three rental power projects, which includes Gulf Rental Power Plant, Reshma Power Generation Limited and Young Gen Power Limited.
(Source: PTI)
Court Allows Extradition of Sandeshsara Brothers in Sterling Biotech Scam
A Delhi court allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to go ahead to initiate the extradition proceedings against Sandeshsara brothers from Italy and Nigeria in connection with Sterling Biotech scam.
(Source: ANI)
4 Flights Cancelled, 11 Delayed Due to Bad Weather in Kashmir
Bad weather conditions disrupted operations at the Srinagar International Airport, leading to the cancellation of four flights. Due to the inclement weather, four of the 27 flights to and fro the Srinagar airport were cancelled on Monday.
Another 11 flights got delayed due to poor visibility and intermittent rainfall since Monday morning.
(Source: PTI)
Suicide Attack on Kurdish-US Convoy in Syria Kills 5
A suicide attack on Kurdish-US convoy in Syria killed at least five on Monday. More details awaited.
(Source: AFP)
45 Sentenced to 3-Year Imprisonment in Jawahar Bagh Violence Case
Court on Monday convicted 45 accused in Jawahar Bagh violence case. All the accused were sentenced to maximum three years of imprisonment. The main accused Chandan Bose, his wife Poonam Bose and another woman Shyamwati however were acquitted.
(Source: ANI)
Pens Major Cello Opens Rs 300-Cr Plant in Gujarat
Writing instruments manufacturer BIC Cello has opened a new factory at Vapi, Gujarat at an investment of Rs 300 crore, which will act as an export hub.
The company on Monday said the Rs 300-crore plant, which it has claimed is the largest stationery facility in the country, employs 1,500 people – 70 percent of them women and will manufacture ballpoint pens, gel pens, and mechanical pencils, among others.
3.18 Cr People Registered in Final Odisha Voters List
A total of 3,18,00,787 people have been registered in Odisha's final voters list for this year's Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, a poll official said on Monday.
According to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, the list comprises 1.63 crore males, 1.54 crore females and 2,932 transgender voters. A total of 6,50,365 names have been deleted for various reasons, he added.
(Source: IANS)
In Call to Arvind Kejriwal's Office, Man Talks of Plot to Attack Delhi CM
Arvind Kejriwal's office at his official residence received a call on Monday from a person informing about threat of a possible attack on the Delhi chief minister.
According to the sources, the person did not identify himself but said he was calling from Vikaspuri, a locality in west Delhi. The caller said he has heard that somebody is planning to attack the chief minister, the sources said.
(Source: PTI)
Sensex, Nifty Rise For Fifth Day In A Row
India's Sensex clocked longest stretch of gains since 19 December led by a rally in Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys.
The Sensex rose 0.53 percent or 192 points to 35,579 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 0.50 percent or 55 points to 10,962.
(Source: BloombergQuint)
Whatsapp Rolls out 5-Chat Message Forwarding Limit Globally
Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp on Monday announced it has globally lowered to five the forward limit for chats – a feature first launched in India to curb fake news.
"Starting today, WhatsApp will be implementing this change, globally i.e. all users on the latest versions of WhatsApp can now forward to only five chats at once," the Facebook-owned platform said in a blog post.
(Source: IANS)
Ajit Doval's Son Files Defamation Complain Against Jairam Ramesh
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval' son, Vivek Doval moved Delhi's Patiala House Court in a criminal defamation complaint against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Editor-in-Chief of Caravan Magazine and Kaushal Sharoff (reporter).
Court will hear the matter on 21 January.
(Source: ANI)
Hearing in Sunanda Pushkar Death Case Deferred to 29 Jan
Hearing in Sunanda Pushkar’s death case has been deferred to 29 January by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Siddaganga Mutt Seer Dies at the Age of 111
Shivakumara Swami, the head seer of Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka has died at the age of 111.
One Dies After Truck Rams Another in up's Sant Kabirnagar District
One person was killed and another seriously injured when the stone-laden truck they were travelling in rammed another in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabirnagar district early on Monday, police said.
The incident took place in Mehdawal town when the vehicle ran into a stationary truck, police said, adding that the morning fog could have led to the accident.
(Source: PTI)
Shutdown in Srinagar to Mark Gaw Kadal Incident Anniversary
The commercial hub of Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and adjoining areas on Monday observed a complete shutdown on a call given by separatist groups to mark the anniversary of the 1990 Gaw Kadal incident.
Shops, business establishments and offices in Gaw Kadal, Basant Bagh, Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Residency Road and Maulana Azad Road remained closed due to the strike called by joint resistance leadership, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, officials said.
No untoward incident was reported during the shutdown, the officials said.
(Source: PTI)
Delhi HC Disposes Premature Release Plea Filed by Jessica Lal's Murder Convict Manu Sharma
Delhi High Court has disposed of the plea filed by Manu Sharma for premature release.
The HC has directed the Sentence Review Board (SRB) to consider the plea in the next meeting due to take place in March.
(Source: ANI)
Halwa Ceremony in Finance Ministry to mark the Beginning of Printing of Budget Doc
Halwa Ceremony held in Finance Ministry to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to General Budget 2019, attended by Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla, Secretary DEA Subash Garg and MoS Road Transport and Highways Pon Radhakrishnan.
(Source: ANI)
'Not Abandoning Rescue Operations': Meghalaya Govt Clarifies
Meghalaya government tells the Supreme Court it has filed status report and that the state govt and Centre is not abandoning the rescue operation.
SC Seeks ED Response on Karti's Plea to travel Abroad
Supreme Court seeks response from Enforcement Directorate by 28 January on plea of Karti Chidambaram, seeking permission to travel to France on 21 February to 28 February.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asks ED to file response on Karti Chidambaram's plea by next Monday.
(Source: ANI)
'Citizenship Bill Not Applicable in Nagaland': CM Rio
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, saying the citizenship bill is not be applicable to the state as it is protected under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution.
A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Rio, on Friday asserted that the state is protected under provisions of Article 371 (A) and the Inner Line Permit (ILP) as per Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, (BEFR) of 1873, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said Sunday.
(Source: PTI)
Man Mauled to death by Lions at Chandigarh Zoo
A man was mauled to death by lions at Chhatbir Zoo in Zirakpur, around 20 km from Chandigarh on Monday, 21 January.
M Sudhagarb, Field Director Chhatbir Zoo says, “A man had scaled the compound wall & entered the enclosure. He was attacked by one of the lions inside the safari.”
2 Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam
Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between militant and the security forced in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam. The encounter took place in Zinpanchal area of the Budgam district.
(Source: ANI)
Amit Shah to Hold Rally in Malda on 22 Jan
BJP President Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Malda, West Bengal on 22 January.
(Source: ANI)
BJP MLA Resigns to Join Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena
BJP MLA Akula Satyanarayana has confirmed his resignation from the party to join Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, reported ANI.
Satyanarayana has sent his resignation to the state BJP President Kanna Lakshminarayana.
31 Stranded Rohingyas: India-Bangladesh to Hold Meeting
The border guards of India and Bangladesh are likely to hold a meeting on Monday over the 31 stranded Rohingya Muslims, stuck for the past 2 days at the zero line on Tripura frontier, a BSF official said.
"A meeting between the sector commanders of BSF (Border Security Force) and BGB (Border Guards Bangladesh) is likely to be held tomorrow (Monday) over the 31 Rohingya Muslims," Deputy Inspector General of BSF Brajesh Kumar told the media late on Sunday.
(Source: IANS)
Encounter Underway in Kashmir Valley
An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hapatnaar area of Budgam District following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces. No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.
(Source: PTI)
China's Economic Growth Sinks to 3-Decade Low in 2018
China’s economic growth fell to a three-decade low in 2018 as business activity lagged amid a tariff war with Washington.
The world’s second-largest economy expanded by 6.6 percent over a year earlier, down from 2017's 6.9 percent, official data showed Monday. Growth in the three months that ended in December cooled to 6.4 percent from the previous quarter's 6.5 percent.
(Source: AP)
Sensex Gains Over 100 Point, Nifty Above 10,950
Sensex gained 108 points to touch 36,495 while Nifty moved up 13 points to touch 10,920 in the morning trade.
Bolivian Bus Plunges Into Ravine, Killing 13, Injuring 26
Bolivian authorities say a bus rolled over on a mountain road in the southern part of the Andean country, then tumbled 100 meters (330 feet) into a ravine, killing at least 13 people and injuring 26 more.
Local media said four of the dead were part of a soccer delegation from Argentina that was in Bolivia to participate in a festival in the Sucre region. Police said Sunday's crash happened in Cieneguillas, a town in the Tarija region south of La Paz.
(Source: AP)
2 Died in Pudddukottai During Jallikattu Event
Two spectators were killed and 40-bull tamers were injured during a Jallikattu event in Puddukottai on Sunday, 20 January. A record-breaking jallikattu event held at Viralimalai near Pudukkottai on Sunday saw the participation of 1,353 bulls and 700 tamers.
(Source: The News Minute)
11 Trains Running Late Due to Low Visibility
11 trains are running late due to low visibility and foggy weather conditions.
(Source: ANI)
Shutdown Proposal Unlikely to Break Logjam
Democrats and Republicans appear no closer to ending the dispute that led to a partial government shutdown 30 days ago.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for turning down his offer of a compromise, saying she is acting "irrationally."
Pelosi has called Trump's proposal a non-starter. Among other things, the president has offered to temporarily extend protections for the so-called Dreamers, young immigrant brought to the U.S. illegally as children. He has also offered a similar protection for those fleeing disaster zones, all in exchange for border wall money.
(Source: AP)
British PM Turns to Brexit 'Plan B'
British Prime Minister Theresa May unveils her Brexit "Plan B" to parliament on Monday after MPs shredded her EU divorce deal, deepening the political gridlock 10 weeks from departure day.
Britain will leave the European Union on 29 March without a deal unless MPs can force a delay or get their act together in time and come up with an alternative plan that Brussels is also happy with.
(Source: AFP)
'Looking Forward to Meeting Kim Jong Un': Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Sunday, 20 January, confirmed that he will hold a second summit with North Korea, saying that he is “looking forward” to meeting Kim Jong Un at the end of February.
