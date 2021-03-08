Latest News: India Reports 18,599 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
TS Singh Deo Tests Positive for COVID-19
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Markets: Sensex Rises 273 Points to 50,679
Sensex rises 273.87 points to 50,679.19 in opening trade; Nifty up 76.95 points at 15,015.05.
(Source: PTI)
India Reports Spike of 18,599 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
India reports 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,12,29,398, as death toll rises to 1,57,853. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,88,747, while total discharges are at 1,08,82,798.
Denied Ticket by Mamata Banerjee, TMC MLA Sonali Guha to Join BJP
Sonali Guha, once a close aide of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and a four-time MLA of the party, on Sunday said she will join the BJP, two days after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. Guha told reporters she was requested by BJP national vice president Mukul Roy to join the saffron party at its Hastings office in Kolkata on Monday.
(Source: PTI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.