Latest News: India Reports 18,599 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths

India
11:45 AM , 08 Mar

TS Singh Deo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

9:56 AM , 08 Mar

Markets: Sensex Rises 273 Points to 50,679

Sensex rises 273.87 points to 50,679.19 in opening trade; Nifty up 76.95 points at 15,015.05.

(Source: PTI)

9:46 AM , 08 Mar

India Reports Spike of 18,599 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India reports 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,12,29,398, as death toll rises to 1,57,853. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,88,747, while total discharges are at 1,08,82,798.

8:00 AM , 08 Mar

Denied Ticket by Mamata Banerjee, TMC MLA Sonali Guha to Join BJP

Sonali Guha, once a close aide of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and a four-time MLA of the party, on Sunday said she will join the BJP, two days after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. Guha told reporters she was requested by BJP national vice president Mukul Roy to join the saffron party at its Hastings office in Kolkata on Monday.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 08 Mar 2021, 8:00 AM IST

