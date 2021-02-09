Live
Latest News: India Reports 9,110 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India Reports 9,110 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
India reports 9,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,08,47,304, as death toll rises to 1,55,158. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,43,625, while total discharges are at 1,05,48,521.
Published: 09 Feb 2021, 8:30 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!