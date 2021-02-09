Live

Latest News: India Reports 9,110 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:58 AM , 09 Feb

India Reports 9,110 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India reports 9,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,08,47,304, as death toll rises to 1,55,158. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,43,625, while total discharges are at 1,05,48,521.

8:30 AM , 09 Feb

Mizoram Reports 3 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

Three fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, as per the state government.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 09 Feb 2021, 8:30 AM IST

