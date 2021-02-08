Live

Latest News: 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K

9:58 AM , 08 Feb

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale, occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 4:56 am on Monday, 8 February, the National Center for Seismology said.

(Source: ANI)

