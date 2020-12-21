Latest News: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped in South Delhi

Live

8:57 AM , 21 Dec

3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 8:33 am today, according to National Center for Seismology.

(Source: ANI)

8:01 AM , 21 Dec

14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-raped in South Delhi

A 14-year-old girl says that she was gang-raped by four people in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on Saturday. Three accused persons have been arrested and the juvenile has also been apprehended. A probe is underway, said Delhi Police.

(Source: ANI)

