Latest News: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped in South Delhi

3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 8:33 am today, according to National Center for Seismology.
(Source: ANI)
14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-raped in South Delhi
A 14-year-old girl says that she was gang-raped by four people in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on Saturday. Three accused persons have been arrested and the juvenile has also been apprehended. A probe is underway, said Delhi Police.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 21 Dec 2020, 8:04 AM IST
