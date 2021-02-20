Latest News: Over 13,000 New COVID-19 Cases in India
India reported 13,993 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 20 February, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll stands at 1,56,212 with 101 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the country are at 1,43,127.
(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Mamata Banerjee, Punjab CM Likely to Skip Niti Aayog Meet
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are likely to skip the Niti Aayog meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 20 February.
(Source: PTI)
