Latest News: Raghav Chadha Appointed AAP Punjab Unit Co-incharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur as he went to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi in an unscheduled visit.

In a tweet after his visit PM Modi wrote in Gurmukhi, “Paid homage to Shri Guru Teg Bahadur ji today at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. Guru ji did a lot to protect the Hindu religion and gave the message of communal harmony.”