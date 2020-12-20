Latest News: Raghav Chadha Appointed AAP Punjab Unit Co-incharge
AAP Appoints Raghav Chadha as Co-incharge of Punjab Unit
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha as co-incharge of party's Punjab unit.
(Source: ANI)
Car Bomb Kills 9, Injures 20 in Kabul
Massoud Andarabi, the minister of interior, confirmed that 9 people were killed and 20 more were wounded in the explosion in Kabul today.
(Source: Tolo News)
Nepal's Council of Ministers Recommend to Dissolve Parliament
At an emergency meeting called by PM KP Sharma Oli, Nepal’s council of ministers has recommended to dissolve the Parliament.
(Source: ANI)
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur as he went to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi in an unscheduled visit.
In a tweet after his visit PM Modi wrote in Gurmukhi, “Paid homage to Shri Guru Teg Bahadur ji today at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. Guru ji did a lot to protect the Hindu religion and gave the message of communal harmony.”
