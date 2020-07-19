Latest News: 5 Dead, 18 Injured In Road Accident In UP
5 Dead, 18 Injured In A Road Accident In UP
Five people died, at least 18 others injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway on Sunday, reported ANI. The injured have been taken to a hospital.
Heavy Rains Hit Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on the morning of Sunday, 19 July.
3 Kids Drown After Falling In A Pit in UP
Three children in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur died allegedly after drowning in a pit filled with water. Their bodies were recovered later in the day.
Earthquake Hits Hindu Kush Region
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the richter scale struck Hindu Kush, Afghanistan at 5:28 am, reported ANI, quoting National Center for Seismology.
