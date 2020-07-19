Latest News: 5 Dead, 18 Injured In Road Accident In UP

Live

Updated19 Jul 2020, 04:34 AM IST
3:49 AM, 19 Jul

5 Dead, 18 Injured In A Road Accident In UP

Five people died, at least 18 others injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway on Sunday, reported ANI. The injured have been taken to a hospital.

3:28 AM, 19 Jul

Heavy Rains Hit Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on the morning of Sunday, 19 July.

3:11 AM, 19 Jul

3 Kids Drown After Falling In A Pit in UP

Three children in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur died allegedly after drowning in a pit filled with water. Their bodies were recovered later in the day.

3:05 AM, 19 Jul

Earthquake Hits Hindu Kush Region

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the richter scale struck Hindu Kush, Afghanistan at 5:28 am, reported ANI, quoting National Center for Seismology.

Published: 19 Jul 2020, 03:17 AM IST

