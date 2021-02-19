Live

Latest News: Indian Reports Spike of Over 13k Cases, 97 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

10:17 AM , 19 Feb

Sensex Down by 236 pts, Stands at 51,088, Nifty at 15,058

Sensex down by 236 points in opening trade, currently at 51,088. Nifty at 15,058.

(Source: ANI)

9:32 AM , 19 Feb

Indian Reports Spike of Over 13k Cases, 97 Deaths

India reports 13,193 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,63,394, as death toll rises to 1,56,111. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,39,542, while total discharges are at 1,06,67,741.

8:46 AM , 19 Feb

Kashmir: 3 LeT Terrorists Killed in Shopian, Search Underway

According to Kashmir Zone Police, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian’s Badigam and incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. A search is underway.

(Source: ANI)

8:42 AM , 19 Feb

Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out in Manpada, Firefighting Operation Underway

A fire has broken out at a godown in Manpada, Thane (west) in Maharashtra. Fire tenders are at the spot.

(Source: ANI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)


Published: 19 Feb 2021, 8:42 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
KEY EVENTS