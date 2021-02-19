Latest News: Indian Reports Spike of Over 13k Cases, 97 Deaths
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Down by 236 pts, Stands at 51,088, Nifty at 15,058
Sensex down by 236 points in opening trade, currently at 51,088. Nifty at 15,058.
(Source: ANI)
Indian Reports Spike of Over 13k Cases, 97 Deaths
India reports 13,193 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,63,394, as death toll rises to 1,56,111. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,39,542, while total discharges are at 1,06,67,741.
Kashmir: 3 LeT Terrorists Killed in Shopian, Search Underway
According to Kashmir Zone Police, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian’s Badigam and incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. A search is underway.
(Source: ANI)
Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out in Manpada, Firefighting Operation Underway
A fire has broken out at a godown in Manpada, Thane (west) in Maharashtra. Fire tenders are at the spot.
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.