Latest News: India Reports Spike of Over 12k Cases, 101 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:49 AM , 18 Feb

India Reports Spike of Over 12k Cases, 101 Deaths

India reports 12,881 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,50,201, as death toll rises to 1,56,014. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,37,342, while total discharges are at 1,06,56,845.

8:46 AM , 18 Feb

Two Dalit Girls Found Dead in Field in Unnao, Third Critical

Two Dalit girls, both under the age of 18, were found dead in a family’s field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, along with a 17-year-old who was in a critical condition.

(Source: The Indian Express)

7:57 AM , 18 Feb

3rd India-Australia-Japan-US Ministerial Meeting Today: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs announces the third India-Australia-Japan-US Ministerial Meeting to be held on Thursday, 18 February, with participation of the respective Foreign Ministers. The ministers will exchange views on regional and global issues, including the practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and an inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 18 Feb 2021, 7:57 AM IST

