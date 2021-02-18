Latest News: India Reports Spike of Over 12k Cases, 101 Deaths
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India Reports Spike of Over 12k Cases, 101 Deaths
India reports 12,881 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,50,201, as death toll rises to 1,56,014. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,37,342, while total discharges are at 1,06,56,845.
Two Dalit Girls Found Dead in Field in Unnao, Third Critical
Two Dalit girls, both under the age of 18, were found dead in a family’s field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, along with a 17-year-old who was in a critical condition.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3rd India-Australia-Japan-US Ministerial Meeting Today: MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs announces the third India-Australia-Japan-US Ministerial Meeting to be held on Thursday, 18 February, with participation of the respective Foreign Ministers. The ministers will exchange views on regional and global issues, including the practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and an inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.