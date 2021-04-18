Latest News: NIA Declares Rs 7 Lakh Bounty on Maoist Leader Hidma
Mumbai NCB Nabs Three, Recovers Large Quantity of Drugs
The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai branch conducted several raids in Agripada, Nagpada and Badlapur and took three people in its custody. A large quantity of drugs was also seized from their possession, they said.
NIA Declares Rs 7 Lakh Bounty on Maoist Leader Hidma
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 7 lakhs on Maoist leader Madvi Hidma who was the mastermind behind the killing of 22 soldiers in the Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The bounty, however, pertains to the killing of Chhattisgarh legislator Bhima Mandavi in 2019.
