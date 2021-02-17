Latest News: India Sees Spike of Over 11k COVID Cases, 100 Deaths
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
J&K: Suspicious Object Found on Highway Near Rajouri, Bomb Squad Summoned
Vehicular movement halted after a suspicious object was found at the highway in Manjakote near Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in.
(Source: ANI)
Sensex drops 206.67 points to 51,897.50, Nifty at 15,258.80
Sensex drops 206.67 points to 51,897.50 in opening session as Nifty slips 54.65 points to 15,258.80.
(Source: PTI)
India Reports Spike of Over 11k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 100 Deaths
India reports 11,610 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,37,320, as death toll rises to 1,55,913. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,36,549, while total discharges are at 1,06,44,858.
(Source: ANI)
Accused in Red Fort Violence Arrested, Two Swords Recovered From His House: Delhi Police
A most wanted person in Red Fort violence case, Maninder Singh was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell near Pitam Pura yesterday. Two swords recovered from his house in Swaroop Nagar. Further interrogation underway.
(Source: ANI)
