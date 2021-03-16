Live

Latest News: 6 Held in Connection With Illicit Liquor Deaths in UP

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

8:57 AM , 16 Mar

Six Arrested in Connection With Illicit Liquor Deaths in UP

Six people have been arrested in connection with three deaths in UP’s Gunnaur due to illicit liquor two days ago.

(Source: ANI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!