Live
Latest News: Kamal Haasan’s Car Attacked by Man in Tamil Nadu
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Kamal Haasan's Car Attacked by Man in Tamil Nadu
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan's car was allegedly attacked by a man on Sunday, while he was returning to Chennai after poll campaigning. Haasan was not injured in the incident. The man was reportedly thrashed by MNM cadres and people and was later handed over to the police.
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!