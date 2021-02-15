Live

Latest News: India Reports 11,649 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 90 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

12:21 PM , 15 Feb

WPI Inflation Rate Stood at 2.03% for January 2021

According to the government, the rate of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation was 2.03% for the month of January 2021 as compared to 1.22% in December 2020.

(Source: ANI)

11:19 AM , 15 Feb

Union Cabinet Meeting to be Held on 17 February

Union Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday, 17 February.

(Source: ANI)

10:20 AM , 15 Feb

Odisha: Cong Workers Observe Bandh, 'Rail Roko' As Fuel Prices Rise

Congress workers observe a six-hour-long statewide bandh and 'rail roko' in Odisha as a protest against the rise in fuel prices. In Bhubaneswar, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 89.69 per litre and Rs 86.47 per litre respectively.

(Source: ANI)

9:49 AM , 15 Feb

Sensex up by 463.71 pts, Reaches Lifetime High of 52,008.01

Sensex rallies 463.71 points to lifetime high of 52,008.01 in opening session and Nifty surges 126.25 points to record 15,289.55.

(Source: PTI)


Published: 15 Feb 2021, 9:35 AM IST

