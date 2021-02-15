Live
Latest News: India Reports 11,649 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 90 Deaths
WPI Inflation Rate Stood at 2.03% for January 2021
According to the government, the rate of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation was 2.03% for the month of January 2021 as compared to 1.22% in December 2020.
(Source: ANI)
Union Cabinet Meeting to be Held on 17 February
Union Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday, 17 February.
(Source: ANI)
Odisha: Cong Workers Observe Bandh, 'Rail Roko' As Fuel Prices Rise
Congress workers observe a six-hour-long statewide bandh and 'rail roko' in Odisha as a protest against the rise in fuel prices. In Bhubaneswar, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 89.69 per litre and Rs 86.47 per litre respectively.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 15 Feb 2021, 9:35 AM IST
