Latest News: India Reports 12,194 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 92 Deaths

India Reports 12,194 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 92 Deaths

10:10 AM , 14 Feb

India Reports 12,194 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India reports 12,194 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,04,940, as death toll rises to 1,55,642. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,37,567, while total discharges are at 1,06,11,731.

8:42 AM , 14 Feb

13 Dead, 4 Injured in Accident in Andhra Pradesh

13 people have been killed, while four have been injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Andhra Pradesh’s Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal, Kurnool district. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday and the injured have been admitted to Government General Hospital.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 14 Feb 2021, 8:42 AM IST

