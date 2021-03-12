Latest News: India Reports 23,285 New COVID-19 Cases, 117 Deaths

Live

India Reports 23,285 New COVID-19 Cases, 117 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:43 AM , 12 Mar

India Reports Spike of 23,285 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India reports 23,285 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,13,08,846, as death toll rises to 1,58,306. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,97,237, while total recoveries are at 1,09,53,303.

9:11 AM , 12 Mar

Phone Seized From Jail Where Terror Convicts Are Lodged: Delhi Police Special Cell

The Delhi Police Special Cell has said that, based on information provided by them, Tihar Jail authorities have seized a cellphone from a jail where certain terror convicts are lodged. It is suspected that the phone was being used for operating Telegram channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats.

Delhi Police Special Cell has said: “Further investigation and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile handset and details of the seizure are received from Tihar Jail authorities.”

(Source: ANI)

9:11 AM , 12 Mar

Six Arrested in Delhi After Video of Them Firing Bullets, Demanding Money Goes Viral

Six people were arrested in Delhi in connection with a video where the miscreants were seen firing bullets in air in Babarpur on 26 February. They had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a man who runs an e-rickshaw business and fired bullets when he didn't relent.

(Source: ANI)

