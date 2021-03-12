Latest News: India Reports 23,285 New COVID-19 Cases, 117 Deaths

The Delhi Police Special Cell has said that, based on information provided by them, Tihar Jail authorities have seized a cellphone from a jail where certain terror convicts are lodged. It is suspected that the phone was being used for operating Telegram channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats.



Delhi Police Special Cell has said: “Further investigation and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile handset and details of the seizure are received from Tihar Jail authorities.”



(Source: ANI)