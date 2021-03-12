Latest News: India Reports 23,285 New COVID-19 Cases, 117 Deaths
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India Reports Spike of 23,285 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
India reports 23,285 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,13,08,846, as death toll rises to 1,58,306. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,97,237, while total recoveries are at 1,09,53,303.
Phone Seized From Jail Where Terror Convicts Are Lodged: Delhi Police Special Cell
The Delhi Police Special Cell has said that, based on information provided by them, Tihar Jail authorities have seized a cellphone from a jail where certain terror convicts are lodged. It is suspected that the phone was being used for operating Telegram channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats.
Delhi Police Special Cell has said: “Further investigation and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile handset and details of the seizure are received from Tihar Jail authorities.”
(Source: ANI)
Six Arrested in Delhi After Video of Them Firing Bullets, Demanding Money Goes Viral
Six people were arrested in Delhi in connection with a video where the miscreants were seen firing bullets in air in Babarpur on 26 February. They had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a man who runs an e-rickshaw business and fired bullets when he didn't relent.
(Source: ANI)
