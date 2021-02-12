Live
Latest News: India Reports 9,309 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 87 Deaths
India Reports 9,309 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
India reports 9,309 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,08,80,603, as death toll rises to 1,55,447. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,35,926, while total discharges are at 1,05,89,230.
Left Front Calls for 12-Hour Bandh in West Bengal Today
The Left Front has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Friday to protest after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata on Thursday.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 12 Feb 2021, 7:59 AM IST
