Latest News: India Reports 9,309 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 87 Deaths

India Reports 9,309 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 87 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:41 AM , 12 Feb

India Reports 9,309 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India reports 9,309 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,08,80,603, as death toll rises to 1,55,447. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,35,926, while total discharges are at 1,05,89,230.

7:59 AM , 12 Feb

Left Front Calls for 12-Hour Bandh in West Bengal Today

The Left Front has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Friday to protest after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata on Thursday.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 12 Feb 2021, 7:59 AM IST

