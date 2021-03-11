Latest News: AAP’s Raghav Chadha Tests Positive for COVID-19
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
BJP MP Kishore's Son Ayush Files Surrender Application in Lucknow Court
The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore, Ayush has filed a surrender application in a Lucknow court, which has scheduled a hearing in his case on 12 March.
Last week Uttar Pradesh police had detained Adarsh, the brother-in-law of Ayush after it emerged that Ayush had allegedly asked him to fire at him in order to implicate some people.
(Source: ANI)
Maharashtra: Night Curfew Imposed In Kalyan Dombivli, Nandurbar Districts
In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew in two more districts in the state. The two districts where the night curfew has been imposed include Kalyan Dombivli, and Nandurbar.
(Source: Outlook)
Raghav Chadha Tests Positive for COVID-19
Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.