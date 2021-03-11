Live

Latest News: AAP’s Raghav Chadha Tests Positive for COVID-19

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

10:26 AM , 11 Mar

BJP MP Kishore's Son Ayush Files Surrender Application in Lucknow Court

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore, Ayush has filed a surrender application in a Lucknow court, which has scheduled a hearing in his case on 12 March.

Last week Uttar Pradesh police had detained Adarsh, the brother-in-law of Ayush after it emerged that Ayush had allegedly asked him to fire at him in order to implicate some people.

(Source: ANI)

10:21 AM , 11 Mar

Maharashtra: Night Curfew Imposed In Kalyan Dombivli, Nandurbar Districts

In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew in two more districts in the state. The two districts where the night curfew has been imposed include Kalyan Dombivli, and Nandurbar.

(Source: Outlook)

10:12 AM , 11 Mar

Raghav Chadha Tests Positive for COVID-19

Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

9:37 AM , 11 Mar

India Reports Nearly 23k Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India reports 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,12,85,561, as death toll rises to 1,58,189. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,89,226, while total recoveries are at 1,09,38,146.


Published: 11 Mar 2021, 8:46 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!