Live
Latest News: Two Militants Killed In Overnight Encounter in J&K
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Two Militants Killed In Overnight Encounter in J&K
Two militants killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian district, say Police.
(Source: PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!