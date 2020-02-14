QMumbai: Uddhav Rejigs Bureaucracy; BJP Meet on Poll Strategy

The state Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two-day executive meet at Nerul over the weekend is the first such huddle after the party’s loss in Maharashtra to former ally Shiv Sena and will outline the future political roadmap for the main opposition party in the state.

The state executive presided over by the national president JP Nadda will culminate in a show-of-strength gathering of 10,000 party workers on Sunday, which will be addressed by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrakant Patil, along with Nadda.

Source: Hindustan Times