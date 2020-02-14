QMumbai: Uddhav Rejigs Bureaucracy; BJP Meet on Poll Strategy
1. Uddhav Thackeray Rejigs Bureaucracy, Manisha Mhaiskar Moved Out of Urban Development-II Department
Mahesh Pathak, a 1990-batch IAS officer, on Thursday replaced Manisha Mhaiskar (1992 batch) as the principal secretary of the urban development-II department.
Mhaiskar, who was considered as a trusted bureaucrat of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will now assume charge as the protocol secretary, which is seen in bureaucratic circles as a relatively lighter posting. The urban development-II department oversees distribution of funds, development initiatives and functioning of all urban local bodies in the state. Mhaiskar had been heading the department for five years.
Source: The Indian Express
2. BJP Meet to Focus on Strategy for Polls
The state Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two-day executive meet at Nerul over the weekend is the first such huddle after the party’s loss in Maharashtra to former ally Shiv Sena and will outline the future political roadmap for the main opposition party in the state.
The state executive presided over by the national president JP Nadda will culminate in a show-of-strength gathering of 10,000 party workers on Sunday, which will be addressed by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrakant Patil, along with Nadda.
Source: Hindustan Times
3. TISS Student Quizzed for 5 Hours in Sedition Case
Twenty-two year-old student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Kris Chudawala was questioned for approximately five hours on Thursday by Azad Maidan police. Chudawala, a trans-identified student whose name given at birth is Urvashi, has been charged with sedition for allegedly raising objectionable slogans at an event held in the city earlier in the month.
On February 11, the Bombay High Court (HC) had granted Chudawala protection from arrest and questioned whether the police had followed the HC’s guidelines when filing the case against them.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Indrani Mukerjea Paid Google to Access Sheena Bora’s Mail Months After Murdering Her: CBI to Court
During the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, the CBI told the court Thursday that Indrani Mukerjea had paid Google Rs 110 to access Bora’s email account months after her murder to communicate with others in order to prove she was still alive.
According to the CBI, Bora was killed on April 24, 2012, by Indrani and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna in conspiracy with her then husband Peter Mukerjea.
Source: The Indian Express
5. BEST Set to go Cashless, Pay For Tickets From E-Wallets From March
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) committee on Thursday cleared a proposal for the transport body towards going cashless. Passengers would be able to buy their bus tickets and renew passes on three mobile wallets – PhonePe, Paytm and PayPoint – by next month.
“Considering the heavy rush on buses, it’s difficult for conductors to issue tickets. So we decided to go cashless. Commuters can recharge their e-wallets to book the tickets,” BEST spokesperson Manoj Varhade said.
Source: Hindustan Times
