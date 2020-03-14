QMumbai: Railway Staff Trains to Spot Coronavirus Symptoms
1. Mumbai Suburban Railway Staff Trained to Spot Coronavirus Symptoms, Provide Help
The Central Railway (CR) has trained 200 of its staff at suburban railway stations to spot symptoms of the coronavirus and assist suspected passengers to the nearest hospital.
Station masters, ticket checkers, booking supervisors, railway hospital staff and railway personnel at the Emergency Medical Rooms (EMR) of suburban railway stations have been trained in handling commuters showing symptoms of the virus. The railway personnel will inform the district collector on arrival of a suspected passenger and shift the passenger to the civic-run Kasturba Hospital.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Coronavirus Outbreak: Hinduja Hospital Tense After Patient Tests Positive
The PD Hinduja Hospital in Mahim had a tense Friday afternoon after a patient admitted there tested positive for Coronavirus.
Mid-day visited the hospital and its adjoining premises and saw many people, including hospital staff, security guards, and relatives of patients, wearing masks or covering their mouth and nose with a handkerchief. Those who didn't have masks were seen hustling to procure one.
The 64-year-old man had returned to India on March 9 from Dubai.
Source: Mid Day
3. Coronavirus Outbreak: Avoid Crowded Places, Says Uddhav Thackeray
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the closure of cinema halls, gyms, and swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur from Friday midnight. The closure — a step to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus — will be in place till further notice.
Thackeray spared malls and restaurants but asked people to avoid crowded places. "People should avoid travel and places of gathering but the government cannot stop basic means of transport like buses and trains," he said.
Source: Mid Day
4. Coronavirus: Staring at Loss But Will Cooperate, Say Theatre, Gym owners
As the state government invokes the Epidemic Diseases Act to control the spread of COVID-19, movie theatres, swimming pools, gymnasiums, parks and gardens across the city are set to become inaccessible to residents. While most business owners have agreed to comply with government directives, many say they are staring at a massive loss.
Multiplexes and single-screen theatre owners said they will cooperate with the government. “We have heard on TV about the government’s decision. Screening of some films have already been postponed, others, which released Friday, and the shows of other movies will remain cancelled as per the government’s directive,” said Nitin Datar of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India.
Source: Indian Express
5. Devendra Fadnavis Govt Diverted Funds Meant for Other Districts to Nagpur: Ajit Pawar
DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday hit out at the previous BJP-led regime in the state for “disproportionate allocation of funds” to Nagpur and some other areas in the Vidarbha region.
Contending that prevalent norms for fund distribution among districts were not adhered to by the Devendra Fadnavis regime, Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, alleged that budgetary funds meant for other districts were diverted for this purposes.
Source: Indian Express