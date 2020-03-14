QMumbai: Railway Staff Trains to Spot Coronavirus Symptoms

The Central Railway (CR) has trained 200 of its staff at suburban railway stations to spot symptoms of the coronavirus and assist suspected passengers to the nearest hospital.

Station masters, ticket checkers, booking supervisors, railway hospital staff and railway personnel at the Emergency Medical Rooms (EMR) of suburban railway stations have been trained in handling commuters showing symptoms of the virus. The railway personnel will inform the district collector on arrival of a suspected passenger and shift the passenger to the civic-run Kasturba Hospital.

Source: Hindustan Times