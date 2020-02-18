QMumbai: State to Conduct Parallel Probe in Elgar Case & More

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday said the Maharashtra government will form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Elgar Parishad case. The Centre had transferred the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), triggering a row with the state government.

Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray gave his nod to the handover of the investigation, a move criticised by the NCP, the second-largest constituent of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in state. The NCP holds the state home department.

Source: Hindustan Times