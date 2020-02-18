QMumbai: State to Conduct Parallel Probe in Elgar Case & More
1. Maha to Conduct Parallel Probe in Elgar Case: NCP
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday said the Maharashtra government will form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Elgar Parishad case. The Centre had transferred the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), triggering a row with the state government.
Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray gave his nod to the handover of the investigation, a move criticised by the NCP, the second-largest constituent of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in state. The NCP holds the state home department.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Year-Old Audit Report Had Found Floors Gutted in Fire ‘Structurally Hazardous’
Even as the state government ordered a probe into the GST Bhavan fire, a structural audit of the building, conducted about a year ago, had listed parts which were gutted Monday as a “structural hazard”.
The report, submitted by engineers from the Veer Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), last year had advised the immediate removal of the building’s top two floors – the ninth and the tenth floors – that were added about a decade-and-a-half ago. Auditors had reportedly also found that the building “ill-equipped” to bear the load owing to the additions and alterations introduced later, officials said.
Source: The Indian Express
3. 55-Year-Old Music Teacher Held For Molesting Minor Student Granted Bail
A 55-year-old music teacher from Bangur Nagar in Goregaon, who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting his minor student between 2007 and 2010, was granted bail on Monday by a metropolitan magistrate’s court.
The former student, now 22, was traumatised by the incident and underwent therapy in the United States (US) from 2015 to 2019. Her parents learned about the incident only recently from her doctor, following which the family returned to the city to file a police complaint against the accused, identified as Bharat Panchal.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Coronavirus Outbreak: NE Students at TISS Report Incidents of ‘Racism, Harassment’
At a time when the coronavirus outbreak has led to panic in parts of the country, at least eight northeastern students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have reported incidents of harassment inside and outside the campus, saying they were racially profiled because of their appearance.
The North Eastern Students Forum at TISS issued a statement on Monday, which read, “This discrimination is a grim reminder of inherent racial prejudices and stereotyping of particular people based on their physical features…which is now being played out in the pretext of health concerns.”
Source: The Indian Express
5. At 38.1°C, City Records 3rd Highest Feb Temp in 10 Years
At 38.1°C, the city saw its third highest February day temperature in 10 years on Monday and the worst air quality – 281 (poor) – since January 2019. The city witnessed a 5.5-degree rise in maximum temperatures between Sunday and Monday.
Prior to Monday, the highest February day temperature in 10 years was 39.1°C in 2012. The city recorded 38.8°C in 2017 and 2015. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 39.6°C in 1966.
Source: Hindustan Times
