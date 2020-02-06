QMumbai: Uddhav Backs CAA; 4 More Suspected to Have Coronavirus

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) may become the latest stumbling block for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — with the Sena backing the law and the Congress stridently opposing it.

In an interview to his party Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray backed the CAA, saying it did not take away anyone’s citizenship, although he said there continued to be “misunderstandings’’ about the law. However, the CM slammed the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) and ruled out its implementation in the state. He said the NRC would impact all religions alike. The NCP is opposed to both CAA and NRC, but has backed Thackeray’s statement on the citizenship law.