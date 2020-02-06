QMumbai: Uddhav Backs CAA; 4 More Suspected to Have Coronavirus
1. CM Backs Citizenship Law: Another Hurdle Looms for MVA Govt
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) may become the latest stumbling block for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — with the Sena backing the law and the Congress stridently opposing it.
In an interview to his party Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray backed the CAA, saying it did not take away anyone’s citizenship, although he said there continued to be “misunderstandings’’ about the law. However, the CM slammed the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) and ruled out its implementation in the state. He said the NRC would impact all religions alike. The NCP is opposed to both CAA and NRC, but has backed Thackeray’s statement on the citizenship law.
2. Four More People Quarantined in Mumbai Over Coronavirus Suspicion
Four people, including a 29-year-old Sanpada resident, became the latest to be quarantined after they were suspected of having contracted the coronavirus.
The 29-year-old’s samples have been collected for testing at a newly-opened laboratory in Kasturba Hospital, where he is also being quarantined. The results are awaited, doctors said.
3. Mumbai’s Gateway Protest: 17 Arrested, Let Off
The Colaba Police has arrested 17 people for allegedly illegally assembling and protesting at the Gateway of India in the first week of January. Police said all 17 were soon released.
The Colaba and MRA Marg police had registered two separate FIRs against 60-odd people, including activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid, after they protested against the attack on JNU students at Gateway of India and Hutatma Chowk on 5 January. Confirming the arrests, Senior Inspector Shivaji Phadtare said, “We had arrest warrants against them. We placed them under arrest and then released them immediately.”
4. BMC Plans to Allow Trade Fees to Be Paid in Advance for 10 Years
A day after the BMC’s 2020-21 budget proposed a yearly hike of five percent in the fees on trade and market vendor licences as well as birth certificates, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now preparing a policy under which traders and vendors will have the option of paying the trade renewal fee in advance for 10 years.
Currently, BMC’s trade and market vendor licences need to be renewed every two years. With the new proposal, this fee can be paid in advance for 10 years. At present, traders can pay this fee in advance for two years or as a yearly instalment.
5. Fishermen Move HC Against Green Nod for JNPT Expansion
Fishermen in Navi Mumbai filed a petition before the Bombay high court (HC) on Monday, opposing the environment clearances (EC) given to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to expand its container facilities.
The petition, filed by Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan (SEAP), said that reclamation across 110 hectares by JNPT for its fourth container terminal violated their right to livelihood, as the work is destroying the fishing areas. The petition was filed against JNPT, the Union environment ministry, and various departments of the state government.
