QMumbai: Bhima-Koregaon Panel to Summon Sharad Pawar & More
1. Bhima-Koregaon Panel Set to Summon NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
A state-appointed two-member commission, which is probing the Bhima-Koregaon violence on January 1, 2018, has decided to call Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to depose before it.
The commission has decided to allow him to be cross-examined by the Vivek Vichar Manch, an organisation that has filed an application requesting the same.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. 2013 Builder Murder Case: High Court Stays Trial
The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday temporarily stayed trial in the 2013 murder case of builder Sunil Kumar Lohariya.
A division bench of acting chief justice BP Dharmadhikari and justice NR Borkar has stayed the trial till March 5. It passed the order on a petition filed by Sandeep, son of Lohariya, seeking transfer of the trial from the current trial judge to some other judge on the apprehension that the judge was biased in favour of the accused.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Doctors Remove Overweight Kidneys of 41-Yr-Old Goa Man Suffering From Rare Disorder
A 41-year-old man from Goa has undergone a surgery for a rare disorder, in which his kidneys had increased nearly 40 times in mass as compared to a normal kidney. Doctors removed Roman Pereira’s kidneys, which weighed 6.9 kg and 5.7 kg each, as against the normal weight of 150 gm. He also underwent a swap kidney transplant, in which his wife Placima (40) donated one kidney to a man from Amravati and his wife donated one of hers to Pereira.
(Source: Indian Express)
4. 5,000 Participate in Marathon to Raise Cancer Awareness
Rizvi Springfield High School, Khar recently organised the second edition of Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon 2020.
The event was held at Bandra Kurla Complex. The event is an initiative of Help Yourself Foundation which supports weaker sections of society, especially, women and children suffering from cancer.
The runners and volunteers got together to honour cancer survivors and raised awareness about the disease.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Portion of Walkway of Tilak Bridge Sinks
A portion of the pedestrian walkway of 90-year-old Tilak bridge in Dadar sank on Sunday evening, prompting a joint inspection by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Western Railway (WR). The inspection concluded the main frame of the bridge was intact, and the sinking of the surface does not pose immediate danger to commuters. BMC and railways will undertake joint repairs on the bridge, during which the vehicular traffic will not be affected.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
