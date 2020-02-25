QMumbai: Bhima-Koregaon Panel to Summon Sharad Pawar & More

Rizvi Springfield High School, Khar recently organised the second edition of Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon 2020.

The event was held at Bandra Kurla Complex. The event is an initiative of Help Yourself Foundation which supports weaker sections of society, especially, women and children suffering from cancer.

The runners and volunteers got together to honour cancer survivors and raised awareness about the disease.

(Source: Hindustan Times)