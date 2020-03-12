QMumbai: Shiv Sena Says, ‘MP Virus Won’t Enter Maharashtra’ & More

With the Kamal Nath government teetering on the brink of collapse following the resignation of 22 MLAs and the quitting of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was safe and the “Madhya Pradesh virus” would not enter Maharashtra.

“The Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra. Maharashtra’s power is different. One operation flopped 100 days ago. The Maha Vikas Aghadi did a bypass surgery and saved Maharashtra,” Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Source: The Indian Express