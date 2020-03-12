QMumbai: Shiv Sena Says, ‘MP Virus Won’t Enter Maharashtra’ & More
1. ‘Madhya Pradesh Virus’ Won’t Enter Maharashtra, Says Shiv Sena
With the Kamal Nath government teetering on the brink of collapse following the resignation of 22 MLAs and the quitting of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was safe and the “Madhya Pradesh virus” would not enter Maharashtra.
“The Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra. Maharashtra’s power is different. One operation flopped 100 days ago. The Maha Vikas Aghadi did a bypass surgery and saved Maharashtra,” Sanjay Raut tweeted.
Source: The Indian Express
2. YES Bank Founder to Stay in ED Custody Till March 16
Rana Kapoor, co-founder of YES Bank, sanctioned loans worth ₹30,000 crore, of which those worth ₹20,000 crore have turned into non-performing assets (NPA) and need to be probed, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday, seeking his custody. The court has granted ED Kapoor’s custody till March 16.
ED counsel Sunil Gonsalves told the court that Kapoor and his family are linked to 78 companies, which the agency is scanning. He said the agency was checking if the ₹20,000 crore was diverted to the 78 companies linked to Kapoor and his family and if there was quid pro quo.
Source: Hindustan Times
3. Corona Scare: State May Ask to Postpone IPL; To Curtail Budget Session
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to curtail the ongoing budget session by this week and is mulling whether to hold Indian Premier League (IPL) matches without an audience or ask the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the matches.
“BCCI is ready to hold the IPL tournament without audience. It means there will be no sale of tickets. However, we are yet to receive any official request. We will consider it after receiving. If necessary, the IPL matches can be postponed,” chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Thackeray memorial: Lowest Bidder Quotes Above Estimated Cost, MMRDA Cancels Tender
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has canceled the tender floated for the construction of the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial at Shivaji Park in Dadar after the lowest bidder quoted over 54 per cent above the estimated cost.
Source: The Indian Express
5. ‘IIT-B Most Efficient Among 6 Institutes’
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has outperformed six major IITs across the country in terms of efficiency in research publications in a year, according to a recent study.
The study, by three scientists from various IITs and Delhi-based CUTS Institute for Regulation and Competition (CIRC), also finds that none of the departments of different IITs surveyed was utilising their public funds with full efficiency to produce patents.
Source: Hindustan Times
