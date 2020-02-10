QMumbai: Raj Thackeray’s Pro-CAA Rally; Former Dawood Aide Held

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday took out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and spoke against “infiltrators” from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

Addressing party workers after their march from Hindu Gymkhana to Azad Maidan, Thackeray said he did not understand why Muslims were protesting against the CAA or NRC. “Who is going to drive out those residing here since birth? If it is not there in the law, then to whom and why do you (Muslims) show your strength?” he asked.

Source: The Indian Express