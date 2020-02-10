QMumbai: Raj Thackeray’s Pro-CAA Rally; Former Dawood Aide Held
1. Maharashtra: It Will be Stone for Stone, Sword for Sword, Says MNS at Pro-CAA Rally
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday took out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and spoke against “infiltrators” from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nigeria.
Addressing party workers after their march from Hindu Gymkhana to Azad Maidan, Thackeray said he did not understand why Muslims were protesting against the CAA or NRC. “Who is going to drive out those residing here since birth? If it is not there in the law, then to whom and why do you (Muslims) show your strength?” he asked.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Mumbai: Former Dawood Aide Arrested For Extortion
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a former associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim for allegedly extorting money from a businessman in South Mumbai. The accused, Tariq Parveen, had initially offered to mediate when the businessman began receiving extortion calls from gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, officials said.
According to police, the businessman, who operated a firm selling dry fruits, was first threatened by Lakdawala in 2013.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Top Cop Attends Sena CAA Meet; Raises Eyebrows
Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve on Sunday addressed a meeting of Shiv Sena legislators at the Sahyadri guesthouse to guide them about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), raising eyebrows in the political corridors as well as the bureaucracy.
Chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting of party ministers, MLAs and district presidents on Sunday morning.
Source: The Hindustan Times
4. MMRCL Contractor Illegally Discharging Construction Waste Into Major Nullah: BMC
A notice was issued to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Saturday for alleged illegal discharge of construction waste into the suburban stormwater drain network, by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), asking the agency to restore and clean a clogged nullah near the proposed Sahar Metro station in Andheri (East).
The civic body has stated that the illegal discharge of slurry can cause unusual flooding in the region during the monsoon. The station has been planned as part of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line (Metro 3).
Source: The Indian Express
5. Mumbai to Get Country’s Largest Air Quality Monitoring Network
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently approved the development of an air quality monitoring network of 90 stations in the city, which will make it the largest such network in India.
The project is expected to be completed over the next five years and will be funded by the BMC and private organisations. At ₹9.5 crore, 80 real-time air monitoring stationary stations will give location-wise updates, while 10 mobile sensors (in Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport buses) will provide representative air quality sampling across the city.
Source: Hindustan times
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )