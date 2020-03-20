QMumbai: Police Flooded With Panic Calls; CM Mulls Full Shutdown
1. Coronavirus Paranoia: Mumbai Police Control Room Flooded With Panic Calls
The paranoia created by the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the Mumbai Police’s Control Room being flooded with calls since the last week, wherein people are calling to give information about individuals who they think have been infected.
The Mumbai Police Control Room has around 50 officials manning its helpline 24 hours a day. Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said the control room receives 5,000 calls a day, and as people have been asked to work from home, the regular calls for traffic congestion and fights on the road have been replaced with calls related to the disease.
2. Maharashtra Mulls Full Shutdown of Mumbai; Cases Rise to 48
Referring to the coronavirus pandemic as a “war-like situation”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed to people not to step out of their homes without reason amid talks that the government is considering a complete shutdown of Mumbai. On a day when the number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 48 (highest in the country) as three more people tested positive for the virus, the state laid down more stringent measures, including jail terms for people fleeing quarantine.
Under the shutdown, if implemented, the state will order closure of the city’s lifeline – the local train network – and buses to ensure people don’t step out. In his address to people of the state, Thackeray indicated that they will have to stop all trains and buses if crowding is not reduced.
3. Maharashtra State Govt Welcomes PM’s Janata Curfew
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Janata Curfew on Sunday was seen as a positive initiative by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, saying the move would help in creating awareness about social distancing.
“I support Hon PM @narendramodi’s appeal for resolve and restraint to prevent the spread of coronavirus and as an united nation we all must follow the same on 22nd March from 7am-9pm. Please spread the message to everyone and let’s defeat coronavirus together,” tweeted Jayant Patil, senior NCP leader and Irrigation Minister.
4. BMC: Starting Today, Action Against Shops Flouting Alternate Day Closure
Noting that many shops continued to remain open on consecutive days despite its order against it, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) said it would crack the whip on errant shop owners from Friday.
To contain the spread of COVID-19, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on late Wednesday night ordered shops to be shut on alternative days. BMC on Thursday released names of roads in each of the 24 wards where shops, roadside vendors and commercial activities will be shut on alternate days. Anyone who fails to comply with the order, will be liable for penal action.
5. Yellow: The Colour for All COVID-19 Waste
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), which published draft guidelines for treatment facilities, healthcare establishments (HCEs) and labs, general public, and self-quarantined patients, has selected ‘yellow’ as the colour code for all Covid-19 waste.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday directed all states to publish the guidelines under provisions of the Bio Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 to handle, treat and dispose of Covid-19 waste from healthcare establishments and laboratories.
