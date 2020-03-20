QMumbai: Police Flooded With Panic Calls; CM Mulls Full Shutdown

The paranoia created by the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the Mumbai Police’s Control Room being flooded with calls since the last week, wherein people are calling to give information about individuals who they think have been infected.

The Mumbai Police Control Room has around 50 officials manning its helpline 24 hours a day. Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said the control room receives 5,000 calls a day, and as people have been asked to work from home, the regular calls for traffic congestion and fights on the road have been replaced with calls related to the disease.