QMumbai: Maha Govt Decides Against Full Lockdown for Now, and More

In spite of Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi’s claims that the corporation would not shut down the city’s parks, the BMC on Tuesday closed several gardens citing overcrowding and Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of people.

The BMC had last week said that as part of its attempts to ensure social distancing, among various other measures, it would also shut down public parks. On Monday, however, Pardeshi had clarified that public parks will not be shut for now as Mumbaikars needed access to open spaces. The very next say, BMC shuts parks in the city as well as in suburbs.