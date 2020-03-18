QMumbai: Maha Govt Decides Against Full Lockdown for Now, and More
1. BMC Starts Shutting Down Public Parks
In spite of Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi’s claims that the corporation would not shut down the city’s parks, the BMC on Tuesday closed several gardens citing overcrowding and Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of people.
The BMC had last week said that as part of its attempts to ensure social distancing, among various other measures, it would also shut down public parks. On Monday, however, Pardeshi had clarified that public parks will not be shut for now as Mumbaikars needed access to open spaces. The very next say, BMC shuts parks in the city as well as in suburbs.
2. Full Lockdown? Opinion Divided
As the government strategises daily on how to halt the spread of COVID-19 cases, public health officials are pushing for an immediate and total shutdown in Maharashtra, saying the decision should have been taken at least a week ago if not earlier, while others, including the top state leadership and bureaucracy, are against such an extreme measure just as yet.
At Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, as well as at a high-level meeting on Monday, which was attended by the chief secretary, chief minister and health officials, discussions were held on imposing a total lockdown, including shutting down the train service, but a decision was taken against the move for now.
3. Railways Not Doing Enough to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus: State
The Railways have been asked to put in place facilities to screen railway passengers, similar to domestic and international airports, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but haven’t received any response from them yet, the state government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court.
The HC was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Prabhadevi resident Sagar Jondhale, raising concerns about the outbreak. A note submitted by government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade said that local trains and buses in Mumbai are being cleaned with sodium hydrochloride solution. The note, filed in response to a public interest litigation, added that a high-powered committee of 21 heads of departments, led by the chief secretary, was monitoring the efforts.
4. Coronavirus: 63-Year-Old Mumbai Man Received His Own ‘Death Message’, Say Neighbours
Residents of the central Mumbai housing society, where a 63-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on 13 March and succumbed on Tuesday, said the patient faced social discrimination, including receiving abusive messages on the phone and social media platforms. His wife and son have also tested positive and remain admitted at Kasturba hospital.
The residents alleged that after the man tested positive, people who managed to identify him, sent him hate messages and discriminated against his family members.
5. YES Bank Case: Wadhawans Fail to Appear Before Ed
Dheeraj Wadhawan, formerly an executive director of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), and his brother Kapil Wadhawan, a promoter of DHFL, on Tuesday failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned them in connection with the case of money laundering at YES Bank. The duo is also accused in the money laundering case involving deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Both the Wadhawan brothers are out on bail.
ED’s case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which it alleged YES Bank’s founder Rana Kapoor had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil. ED had told the court on March 8 that the bank had bought debentures worth ₹3,700 crore from DHFL. In lieu of this, DHFL sanctioned a ₹600-crore loan to DoIT Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd, a company in which Kapoor’s daughters, Radha Kapoor Khanna and Roshni Kapoor, are directors. ED alleged this loan was given without adequate collateral.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )