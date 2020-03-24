QMumbai: Maha Shuts Down; Govt to Secure Ration Supplies

On a day Maharashtra recorded its biggest 24-hour spike of 23 coronavirus cases, including 17 in Mumbai, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a complete lockdown of the state till March 31 and warned that the pandemic “may go out of hand if not stopped now”.

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across the state jumped from 53 to 97 in 72 hours.

Source: Hindustan Times