QMumbai: Maha Shuts Down; Govt to Secure Ration Supplies
1. Maha Shuts Down as Covid-19 Count Jumps by 23 to 97 Cases
On a day Maharashtra recorded its biggest 24-hour spike of 23 coronavirus cases, including 17 in Mumbai, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a complete lockdown of the state till March 31 and warned that the pandemic “may go out of hand if not stopped now”.
The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across the state jumped from 53 to 97 in 72 hours.
2. Maharashtra: Government Steps in to Secure Ration Supplies
With lockdown measures intensified to prevent a further spread of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government plans to make subsidised ration supplies available even to vulnerable sections not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Mumbai.
According to official records, Mumbai has around 41 lakh people with ration card.
3. Corona Outbreak: Teachers Allowed to Take SSC, HSC Papers Home, Evaluation to Begin
The education department, late on Monday, announced that teachers can take the answer sheets home for evaluation. The answer sheets were stored in the respective schools and junior colleges. “The government has appealed everyone to stay at home, and hence all teachers are at home,” said a teacher from an Andheri school.
On Monday, the Mumbai divisional board announced the cancellation of all its sessions for moderators (who are responsible to cross-check papers evaluated by the examiners).
4. Saamana Slams Centre for not Shutting Down Suburban Local Train Services Earlier
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Monday said the rise in the number of coronavirus-positive cases in the state was due to the central government’s delay in shutting down the Mumbai suburban local train network. However, in public statements and in interactions with railway authorities since the first coronovirus (COVID-19) case in the state came to light, the state government more than made clear its reluctance to shut train services or workplaces in Mumbai.
5. Payal Tadvi Case: Court Allows 3 Accused Docs to go Home in View of Corona Outbreak
The sessions court on Saturday allowed three doctors facing prosecution charges in the Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case to return to their native homes, as their landlords have asked them to vacate their houses in the city in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The court has, however, asked the three accused – Dr Ankita Khandelwal, Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Hema Ahuja – to return to Mumbai by April 1.
