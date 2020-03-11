QMumbai: Low-Key Holi Celebrations; 5 Covid-19 Cases in Maha
1. Mumbai: Low-Key Holi Celebrations in This Year – Annual Parties Cancelled, Revelry in Smaller Groups
Holi celebrations in Mumbai and its suburbs took a hit this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and more than 30 confirmed cases in India. Many venues and housing societies cancelled celebrations altogether with only one listing on a popular event booking portal. Owing to the long weekend and the coronavirus scare, many either chose to stay indoors or booked private villas and bungalows for family gatherings on the outskirts.
Source: The Indian Express
2. 5 Covid-19 Cases Confirmed in Maharashtra
As Maharashtra on Tuesday confirmed its first five positive cases of Covid-19 — the new strain of coronavirus which has killed more than 3,000 patients across the globe — the state helpline number witnessed a surge in calls this week.
The helpline received calls seeking guidance on issues ranging from use of Chinese products sold online and eating poultry, to procuring health certificates for employees with a travel history.
Source: Hindustan Times
3. MP Political Crisis: BJP Claims State Govt Won’t Last Long, Ruling Alliance Hits Back
The prospect of a possible fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh after the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia has created no ripples in Maharashtra where the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government said it was confident about the integrity of its Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.
“There is effective coordination between the alliance partners. The government is running smoothly. There is no threat to the government,” said Minorities Development Minister and NCP’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik.
Source: The Indian Express
4. Yes Bank Crisis: Rana Kapoor’s Properties Under ED’s Scanner
Properties in Delhi and Mumbai and paintings belonging to Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor, who was arrested for money laundering on Sunday, are under the enforcement directorate’s (ED) scanner.
According to ED’s remand papers accessed by Hindustan Times, Kapoor is suspected to have been involved in laundering ₹4,300 crore. He allegedly received a kickback of ₹600 crore from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the agency said.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Mumbai: Four-Year-Old Falls Into Septic Tank, Dies
A four-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a septic tank of an under-construction public toilet in Govandi area of Mumbai.
The deceased, identified as Arif Nasullaha Shaikh fell into the septic tank at around 5:15 pm. He was rescued by the locals and rushed to nearby Rajawadi hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Source: The Indian Express
