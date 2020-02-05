QMumbai: Infra Projects Get Boost; Farm Loan Waiver Launch Soon

Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi presented the city’s 2020-21 budget on Tuesday. India’s richest municipality’s budget for the year was pegged at Rs 33,441.02 crore as against the previous year’s allocation of Rs 30,692.59 crore, an increase of 8.95%.

A significant portion of this is establishment expense, which includes salaries and pensions, has been allocated Rs 10,920 crore.

This year’s focus has been on infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Gargai dam.