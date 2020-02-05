QMumbai: Infra Projects Get Boost; Farm Loan Waiver Launch Soon
1. Infrastructure Projects Get Budget Boost
Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi presented the city’s 2020-21 budget on Tuesday. India’s richest municipality’s budget for the year was pegged at Rs 33,441.02 crore as against the previous year’s allocation of Rs 30,692.59 crore, an increase of 8.95%.
A significant portion of this is establishment expense, which includes salaries and pensions, has been allocated Rs 10,920 crore.
This year’s focus has been on infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Gargai dam.
2. Rollout of Rs 29,712Cr Farm Loan Waiver Likely Next Week
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s ₹29,712-crore farm loan-waiver scheme is expected to roll out next week with 34 lakh farmers set to benefit from it. The list of verified farmers will be uploaded by February 15 for their endorsement, which needs to happen in a week’s time, before the actual disbursement begins in the first week of March.
After the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led state government announced the loan waiver in the winter session in December last year, the co-operation department has collated data of beneficiaries in the past one-and-a-half months.
3. Mumbai Witnesses Rise in Temperature, Pollution
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast warmer weather for the city till 6 February. The city on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degree Celsius, which was 1.2 degrees above normal. The Colaba observatory recorded a night temperature of 20 degrees, which was 0.4 degrees above normal. According to the forecast by the weather bureau, the maximum temperature for the next 48 hours will hover around 30 degree Celsius, while night temperature can rise up to 20 degrees.
4. Six Years After His Alleged Torture by Cops, Minor Against Whom Mumbai Police Filed Complaint Cleared by JJ Board
Nearly six years after a 17-year-old boy was booked and allegedly assaulted by policemen for taking photographs of them beating a suspect on a public street, the Juvenile Justice Board has cleared him of all charges. The police had claimed that the teenager had verbally abused and assaulted them when officials stopped him from taking photographs.
In its order, the JJ Board noted that there was a delay in filing the FIR by the police against the minor, as well as the fact that all the witnesses in the case were policemen.
5. Hancock Bridge Construction Sees Rs 25 Crore Cost Escalation
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs 25 crore more on construction of the Hancock bridge. Citing that railway authorities, following guidelines of IIT-Bombay, has suggested to increase the weight of iron girders, the BMC said this has led to the cost escalation.
Officials said the original cost of the project was Rs 51.70 crore and work was supposed to be completed in four years. “The BMC had made girders of 660 metric tonne for the bridge, but later railways informed us that the girders should be of 1,374 metric tonne. This has led to increase of Rs 25.76 crore in the original cost. The BMC also has to pay to the consultant due to change in work,” a BMC official said.
