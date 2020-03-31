QMumbai: GPS to Map Corona High-Risk Zones; 220 Cases in the State

Faced with repeated violations of the lockdown and fears of community transmission of coronavirus disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to use Global Positioning System (GPS) data to map high-risk zones in the city and the number of positive cases in each of these areas. The tracker is expected to be uploaded on the corporation’s website soon, officials said.

On Monday, Mumbai Police sealed the densely populated Worli-Koliwada area after eight persons tested positive for the virus, restricting entry and exit of citizens. Forty-seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai Metropolitan Region on the day, the civic body said.