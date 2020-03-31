QMumbai: GPS to Map Corona High-Risk Zones; 220 Cases in the State
1. Mumbai Civic Body to Use GPS Data to Map Corona High-Risk Zones
Faced with repeated violations of the lockdown and fears of community transmission of coronavirus disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to use Global Positioning System (GPS) data to map high-risk zones in the city and the number of positive cases in each of these areas. The tracker is expected to be uploaded on the corporation’s website soon, officials said.
On Monday, Mumbai Police sealed the densely populated Worli-Koliwada area after eight persons tested positive for the virus, restricting entry and exit of citizens. Forty-seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai Metropolitan Region on the day, the civic body said.
2. State’s COVID-19 Count Rises to 220; Toll Is 10
Two more coronavirus disease patients died in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the toll to 10, as 17 fresh cases of the infection (Sars-Cov-2) were reported in the state. Maharashtra’s case count has risen to 220.
A 78-year old man from Mumbai died in a private hospital, while a 52-year old man died at a private hospital in Pune. State health minister Rajesh Tope said 39 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection.
3. MVA Govt Adopts ‘Wait and Watch’ Policy Over Economic Revival Package
While the Kerala government has already announced Rs 20,000-crore revival package to tide over the coronavirus crisis that has drained the state’s economy, Maharashtra, which is severely hit by its outbreak, is yet to do so. The Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition instead has decided to adopt a “wait and watch” approach as far as announcing economic measures go.
With debt mounting on the state’s exchequer, it wants to wait for the Centre to first roll out various relief and fiscal measures for various affected segments before announcing its own bouquet of initiatives.
4. Elgaar Parishad Case: Varavara Rao, Shoma Sen File for Bail on Medical Grounds Citing Coronavirus Outbreak
Citing the spread of coronavirus, poet P Varavara Rao and retired professor Shoma Sen, among the nine persons accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, have sought temporary bail on medical grounds from a special court. The court on Monday heard the arguments on their bail pleas. An order in the matter is likely to be passed Tuesday.
Rao and Sen along with the seven other accused in the case have also sought access to their family members and lawyers through telephone since jail authorities have suspended prison visits for over a week, over coronavirus pandemic.
5. Grocery Stores Tie up With E-Platforms
Local grocery stores have started to tie-up with online home delivery platforms to facilitate the home delivery of essential items to discourage buyers from stepping out to shop. Around 230 grocery stores have been identified for groceries, fruits, vegetables, medicines and dairy. Delivery personnel from online platforms will source the items from the nearest stores.