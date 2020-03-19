QMumbai: Fewer Passengers on Local Trains; Sub-Standard Masks Sold

Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses witnessed its lowest passenger turnout on a working day this year. Monday saw 28.05 lakh commuters, and since then, the passenger turnout has dropped by close to two lakh. On Tuesday, about 26.15 lakh commuters took BEST buses. This is a 16 percent drop as compared to the passengers who travelled on 2 March, which was a working Tuesday.

There was a drop in passengers on both Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR). Passengers on WR dropped by around eight lakh to 32.26 lakh on Tuesday, as compared to 40.75 lakh who travelled in trains on Monday. Similarly, CR saw a drop of about 10 lakh passengers, with 39 lakh travelling on Tuesday, as against 49 lakh on Monday.