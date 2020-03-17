QMumbai: Exams Pushed Due to Coronavirus; HC to Work 2 Hrs Per Day
1. Exams Postponed in Maharashtra; Popular Shrines Close Doors
The Maharashtra government on Monday postponed school, college examinations and ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the state till further orders as the number of coronavirus cases in the state mounted to 39.
“Next 15-20 days are most important for the state. We will have to take all the precautions. It has been observed that the rise of the cases in the second week and the third week of the outbreak is very high and hence the state government does not want to take any chances,” said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after holding a review meeting.
With several people complaining of poor quarantine facilities, the authorities in Mumbai have organised them at four hotels for those who want to pay. The hotels will charge the patients for staying there. But the rates will be half of the regular charges.
2. Mumbai ISKCON Sprays Cow Urine to ‘Sanitise’ Visitors’ Hands, Complaint Filed
Calling it a breach of protocol to combat the spread of the COVID-19, Raju P Nair, general secretary of the District Congress Committee, Ernakulam in Kerala Monday filed a complaint with Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) against the authorities of ISKCON temple in Juhu after they reportedly used gaumutra (cow urine) to sanitise the hands of visitors entering it premises on Sunday.
Nair said he had entered the temple premises to visit the Govinda restaurant with his friend Sunday morning when the security guards reportedly sprayed gaumutra to sanitise their hands.
3. Bombay HC to Work for 2 Hours a Day From Today
The Bombay High Court and its benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa will function for only two hours – noon to 2 pm – a day and take up only urgent matters from 17 March until further orders in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. A circular issued by acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari through registrar general S B Agrawal on Monday also directed its registry to reduce staff strength by half.
District, sessions and other subordinate courts too have been told to reduce staff strength and ensure work time does not exceed three hours a day. Overall office hours should not be more than four hours a day, the circular said.
4. 11 Quarantined Panvel Residents Go Missing for an Hour, Brought Back
Eleven of 30 quarantined Panvel residents, who had recently arrived from Dubai, went missing for an hour on Sunday night from the quarantine facility at Kharghar where they were to stay. All of them had tested negative for COVID-19, but have been quarantined because of their travel to Dubai. The group included members of a district-level sports team.
On Sunday, they were sent to Gram Vikas Bhawan, owned by the Panvel Gram Panchayat in Kharghar, to be quarantined for two weeks. “Some of them were local boys… they left the facility and went home. When we realised this, our medical team, along with the local police, brought them back from their homes,” Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said.
5. Mumbai Sizzles at 37.5° Celsius, Air Quality Drops to ‘Poor’
The city recorded hot weather conditions for the second consecutive day as the maximum temperature was recorded almost 5 degrees Celsius above normal.
Santacruz weather observatory recorded the day temperature at 37.5 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal on Monday, while 36 degrees Celsius was recorded at Colaba, 4.5 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature in the suburbs on Sunday was 37 degrees Celsius and in south Mumbai 34.2 degrees Celsius.
