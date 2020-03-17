QMumbai: Exams Pushed Due to Coronavirus; HC to Work 2 Hrs Per Day

The Maharashtra government on Monday postponed school, college examinations and ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the state till further orders as the number of coronavirus cases in the state mounted to 39.

“Next 15-20 days are most important for the state. We will have to take all the precautions. It has been observed that the rise of the cases in the second week and the third week of the outbreak is very high and hence the state government does not want to take any chances,” said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after holding a review meeting.

With several people complaining of poor quarantine facilities, the authorities in Mumbai have organised them at four hotels for those who want to pay. The hotels will charge the patients for staying there. But the rates will be half of the regular charges.