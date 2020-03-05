QMumbai: ED Books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal & More
1. ED Books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, His Wife in Alleged Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal based on a complaint filed with Mumbai Police.
Goyal was earlier probed by ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for alleged violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.
The recent complaint against Goyal and his wife, Anita, was filed at MRA Marg police station for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based travel company of Rs 46 crore. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint was made by Rajendran Neruparambil, chief finance officer of the Akbar Travels of India Private Limited, which has its office in Crawford Market area of South Mumbai.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. 677 Killed in 56,145 Fire Incidents in Mumbai in Last 11 Years: Maharashtra Government
As many as 5,427 fire incidents, 17 of them serious, were reported in Mumbai in 2019, the highest compared to the annual figures recorded in the preceding two years, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde told the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Shinde also informed the Upper House that 56,145 fire incidents took place in the metropolis from 2008 to 2019 in which 677 people were killed.
Most of the fire incidents in Mumbai last year occurred due to a "faulty" power network in the affected premises, he said, replying to a question by Janardan Chandurkar (Congress). The calendar year 2019 reported the highest number of fire incidents in Mumbai, which is 5,427. Out of these, 17 cases were of serious nature," Shinde said.
(Source: mid-day)
3. Mumbai-Bound Indigo Flight Declares Emergency, Returns Midway
A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight 6E 453 operated by an Airbus A320neo aircraft that departed from Coimbatore airport at around 7.50am declared emergency and returned to its origin airport within minutes after its departure.
IndiGo spokesperson said “An IndiGo flight 6E 453 while operating from Coimbatore to Mumbai was returned to Coimbatore due to a momentary caution message noted by the pilot. As a precautionary measure, the pilot returned to Coimbatore. The aircraft was inspected and is back in operation now.”
Airport officials said that the flight returned to Coimbatore international airport around fifteen minutes after it’s departure. It however, landed safely with 76 passengers on board.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. BMC Urged to Screen Travellers at Railway Stations, Toll Plazas
Members of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s standing committee on Wednesday urged the civic administration to screen travellers at railway stations and toll plazas for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. The BMC administration, however, said the focus would continue to remain on airport and ports for now.
“As of now there is no reason to panic. We are checking people who have come from affected countries at the airport. We are tracking patients who have been discharged from our hospitals in case they require medical support,” Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said.
(Source: Indian Express)
5. Police Foil Hack of Rs 200 Crore Tata Sons A/C
Seven persons, including an employee of Indusland Bank, were arrested on Tuesday in Nallasopara minutes before they could hack into a Tata Sons account that had Rs 200 crore. The seven were picked up from the parking lot of a mall in Nallasopara around 5:30 pm. Nine mobile phones, a tablet connected to a keypad and a Tata Sons account statement were seized from them. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the seven had planned to transfer Rs 150 crore in three tranches of Rs 50 crore each and transfer the money to an account in Nagaland.
(Source: Mumbai Mirror)
