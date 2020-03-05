QMumbai: ED Books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal & More

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal based on a complaint filed with Mumbai Police.

Goyal was earlier probed by ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for alleged violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.

The recent complaint against Goyal and his wife, Anita, was filed at MRA Marg police station for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based travel company of Rs 46 crore. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint was made by Rajendran Neruparambil, chief finance officer of the Akbar Travels of India Private Limited, which has its office in Crawford Market area of South Mumbai.

