QMumbai: Driver Takes Protester to Police; Bail for Peter Mukerjea

A poet from Jaipur, Bappadittya Sarkar (23), has alleged that he was questioned by the Mumbai police for over two hours on Wednesday night, after he was taken to the police station by an Uber driver who reportedly told the police that he had overheard, and recorded, his phone conversation on the anti-CAA protests. While police confirmed the incident, a senior officer said both the driver and passenger were “asked to go” as there was “no cognizable offence”. An Uber spokesperson said they were “reviewing the matter”.

Sarkar, who is in Mumbai since February 3 for the Kala Ghoda festival, told The Indian Express that he had hired an Uber cab, from Juhu Silver Beach to Kurla, at 11 pm Wednesday. After getting into the vehicle, he said he called up a friend in Jaipur.

“We were talking about protest cultures in different cities, what happened at Shaheen Bagh yesterday, people’s discomfort with Laal Salaam and how we could make Jaipur’s protests more effective,” Sarkar said in a WhatsApp message.