QMumbai: CM Dilutes NPR Stance; Fadnavis Alleges Pawar Conspiracy

Two days after supporting the proposed National Population Register (NPR) in the capital, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a step back on Sunday, saying a high-power committee comprising members of all three ruling parties of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would study the NPR before any decision on its implementation in the state.

“I do not see anything objectionable in the NPR, but we will check if only relevant information has been sought under it. A committee of three senior members will study it,” said Thackeray, while speaking to the media on the eve of the budget session of the state legislature. “By transferring the probe to the NIA, the Centre showed distrust in state agencies. We have expressed our discontent,” he said.

(Source: Hindustan Times)