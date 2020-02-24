QMumbai: CM Dilutes NPR Stance; Fadnavis Alleges Pawar Conspiracy
1. CM Dilutes Stance on NPR, Says Will Form Panel to Study Details
Two days after supporting the proposed National Population Register (NPR) in the capital, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a step back on Sunday, saying a high-power committee comprising members of all three ruling parties of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would study the NPR before any decision on its implementation in the state.
“I do not see anything objectionable in the NPR, but we will check if only relevant information has been sought under it. A committee of three senior members will study it,” said Thackeray, while speaking to the media on the eve of the budget session of the state legislature. “By transferring the probe to the NIA, the Centre showed distrust in state agencies. We have expressed our discontent,” he said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Bhima Koregaon Violence: Pawar Working on Agenda to Implicate ‘Hindutvawadis’, Claims Fadnavis
NCP president Sharad Pawar was working on a definite political agenda to implicate “Hindutvawadis” (supporters of Hindutva) in the Bhima Koregaon case, former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.
Speaking on Pawar’s stiff opposition to transfer the Elgaar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe instead, Fadnavis said, “During my tenure as chief minister (he was also in charge of Home), there was a thorough probe.”
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. No Police Verification for Your Tenant? Be Ready for an FIR
Giving out your apartment on rent? Make sure you get your tenant verified by a local police station. The Mumbai Police have registered first information reports (FIRs) against 191 landlords since 2018 for not providing information about their tenants to the senior inspector of their local police station.
Registration of tenants at police stations was made mandatory after several terrorists were found to have taken up properties in the city on rent to execute their plans, a case in point being Yasin Bhatkal who stayed in Mazagaon to carry out the 13 July, 2011 serial blasts.
4. BMC to Check If Industries and Metros Can Use Recycled Water
In a bid to promote the usage of recycled water in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to formulate a policy for bulk users of water.
The civic body plans to appoint a consultant to conduct a survey of potential bulk users and aims to target Metro corridors, infrastructure projects and industries, which can use recycled water for non-potable purposes to meet the city’s growing demand for water.
BMC believes that several public agencies, such as the proposed Metro corridors, can use recycled water for washing coaches, tracks, trains etc in the coming months.
5. Man Bludgeoned to Death in Dahisar
Dahisar police registered a case of murder on Sunday after a 35-year-old man, who runs a paan shop, was found dead with his head bludgeoned, near his residence in Dahisar (East) on Saturday night. Police suspect someone known to the victim is behind the crime and are investigating the case, saying that robbery might not be the motive.
Ashok Kumar Morya’s body was found near a Metro construction site near Rawalpada. Cops suspect his head was bludgeoned with a stone. The body was taken to Bhagwati Hospital for autopsy on Sunday and was later handed over to his relatives.
