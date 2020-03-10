QMumbai: CBI Raids Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor’s Home & More
1. CBI Raids 7 Locations in Mumbai; Houses of Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor, Daughters’ Searched
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out raids at seven locations in Mumbai on Monday in connection with a case of fraud against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.
A day before on Sunday, Kapoor was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate till 11 March by Mumbai’s Special Holiday Court.
Some of the locations where CBI raids are underway in the financial capital are the DHFL office on Sir PM Road Fort, two offices of DOIT Urban Ventures India Pvt Limited, on Senapati Bapat Marg and Elphinstone Road.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Mumbai: Heavy Deployment of Police, Anti-Eve Teasing Squad to Ensure Women's Safety
Strict action will be taken against people indulging in the cuttting of trees of brances for the purpose of organising 'Holika Dahan' fire tonight, even as massive deployment of police will be made to maintain order during Holi celebrations on Tuesday. Apart from the visibility of policemen in the streets, the highlight of this year's police bandobast would include the deployment of special teams to prevent harassment of women during Holi celebrations. The men and officials in these 'anti-eve teasing squads' would fan across the city in plain clothes, Mumbai police spokesperson Pranay Ashok said.
(Source: Mumbai Mirror)
3. Raj Thackeray Finalises Shadow Cabinet to Keep Eye on MVA Govt
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray has finalised his shadow cabinet which will keep an eye on the working of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The shadow cabinet will scrutinise the decisions taken by the government, MNS leaders said.
The decision will be announced at the 14th foundation day anniversary at Navi Mumbai on Monday.
Raj will appoint senior leaders of the MNS who will be assigned ministries and their job will be to expose their shortcomings. Raj is expected to give home ministry to former minister of state Bala Nandgaonkar.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Bombay HC to Govt: Fill up Vacant Posts on Juvenile Justice Board
The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to fill up the posts in the Juvenile Justice Board that are vacant for some few years.
A division bench of acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari and Justice Nitin R Borkar passed the direction on PIL filed by advocate Dipak Kumar Chattopadhyay, which claimed as posts were vacant, hearings of juveniles in conflict with law were getting delayed.
The state government constitutes JJBs in the districts time to time, for exercising powers under the law and disposal of cases in relation to children in conflict with the law.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Chembur Man Stabs Wife to Death after She Refuses to Hand over Mobile Phone
A 51-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after she refused to hand over her mobile phone to him in suburban Chembur, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the couple's residence in MHADA colony on Sunday night when the accused, James John Kurraiya, came home heavily drunk and asked his wife Rabiya James Kurraiya (45) to give her mobile phone to him.
When she refused, the accused started abusing her and later allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife, a police official said, adding that the victim died on the spot. The accused tried to run away, but was caught by some neighbours and family members who handed him over to police.
(Source: mid-day)
