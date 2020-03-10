QMumbai: CBI Raids Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor’s Home & More

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out raids at seven locations in Mumbai on Monday in connection with a case of fraud against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

A day before on Sunday, Kapoor was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate till 11 March by Mumbai’s Special Holiday Court.

Some of the locations where CBI raids are underway in the financial capital are the DHFL office on Sir PM Road Fort, two offices of DOIT Urban Ventures India Pvt Limited, on Senapati Bapat Marg and Elphinstone Road.

(Source: Hindustan Times)