QMumbai: CBI Objects to Indrani’s Bail Plea; Mahaportal Scrapped
1. Sheena Bora murder: CBI Objects to Indrani’s Fifth Bail Plea
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday objected to the fifth bail plea of Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder, saying that there is evidence to prove her role in the case.
Indrani had in the last week of December filed her fifth bail plea in the CBI court on the grounds of several discrepancies in the prosecution’s case.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. BJP MP Threatens to Approach Court Against Move to Restore Water Supply to Pawar’s Turf
Politics over dam water distribution intensified in Maharashtra on Thursday, a day after the Uddhav Thackeray government restored supply of unutilised water from the Nira-Deoghar dam to Baramati — the pocketborough of NCP president Sharad Pawar.
Ranjeetsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, BJP MP from Madha in Solapur, threatened to move court against the decision and organise street protests against the move.
Source: The Indian Express
3. MVA Govt Scraps Mahaportal For Recruitment Drive
In yet another reversal of a decision taken by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, the state government on Thursday scrapped the recruitment process carried out through its Mahapariksha portal, following complaints by political leaders and organisations representing students.
The government, in an order issued on Thursday, also announced the decentralisation of the recruitment process.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Payal Tadvi Suicide: Accused Seek Permission to Complete Studies, HC Likely to Pass Order Today
The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought the assistance of the Dean of BYL Nair hospital and head of its gynaecology department on whether Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, the accused doctors out on bail in the Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case, can be shifted to some other unit of the hospital to complete their post-graduation in gynecology. The high court also observed that the right to education of the accused can’t be taken away.
Source: The Indian Express
5. Will Pay Rs 50 Cr For Repair of Esplanade Mansion: Owner Tells HC
The owner of the Esplanade Mansion told the Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday that he along with bonafide tenants will pay the Rs 50 crore needed for the restoration of the heritage structure. He further submitted that a scheme would be formulated on the disbursement of the amount and would be submitted to the court within two weeks. The court stated that until the same was done, the owner cannot start repair or refurbishment work at the structure.
Source: Hindustan Times
