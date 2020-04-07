QMumbai: BMC Seals Area Around Matoshree; Lockdown May be Extended
1. BMC Seals Area Around Uddhav Thackeray’s Home in Bandra
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed off Kalanagar in Bandra (East) on Monday after a tea stall owner from the area tested positive for Covid-19.
Kalanagar houses chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree, and the incident has sparked fears as his bodyguards and the police personnel deployed at his house frequented the tea stall.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Maharashtra: Lockdown May be Extended in Mumbai, Pune Regions, Says Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope Monday cautioned people that they should not assume that the 21-day nationwide lockdown will be fully lifted in the state from April 15.
Speaking to mediapersons, Tope indicated that it may be extended in Mumbai and Pune regions, as well as some other hotspots in the state. “There is a protocol to relaxing the lockdown and it will be followed. Also, the Union government issues advisories to states. Those will be studied and then a decision will be taken,” he added.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Mumbai: 150 Booked for Attending Tablighi Jamaat Event, Entering City After March 23 Lockdown
Police have booked 150 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi last month and returned to Mumbai after the state government declared a curfew on March 23. The accused have been also charged for failing to disclose to the local authorities that they had come into contact with foreign nationals.
Source: The Indian Express
4. Wockhardt Hospital Sealed off After 52 Staffers Test Positive
Wockhardt Hospital in Agripada was declared a containment zone y the civic body, the first private hospital in the state to be marked so, on Sunday, after 52 employees, including doctors, nurses and ward boy, were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
According to the ministry of health, a Covid-19 containment zone refers to the area where cases of coronavirus are found. Containment zones are created to map the local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Mumbai: Crime figures for March Show Over 60% Drop as Compared to Last Year
The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the measures taken to stem the spread of the infection have impacted the crime rate in the city, with 1,100 FIRs registered in March as compared 3,368 FIRs registered during the same period last year. Even police are now taking a different approach with regard to detection of crime. The Mumbai Police is avoiding making arrests unless it is a case related to COVID-19, such as illegal stocking of hand sanitisers or face masks.
Source: The Indian Express
