QMumbai: BMC Seals Area Around Matoshree; Lockdown May be Extended

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope Monday cautioned people that they should not assume that the 21-day nationwide lockdown will be fully lifted in the state from April 15.

Speaking to mediapersons, Tope indicated that it may be extended in Mumbai and Pune regions, as well as some other hotspots in the state. “There is a protocol to relaxing the lockdown and it will be followed. Also, the Union government issues advisories to states. Those will be studied and then a decision will be taken,” he added.

Source: The Indian Express