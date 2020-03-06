QMumbai: BMC’s Coronavirus Advisory; ‘Maha Growth to Drop to 5.7%’
1. Coronavirus: BMC Issues Advisory; Parents Urge Mumbai Schools to Take Action
As fears of the coronavirus pandemic led the Delhi government on Thursday to order the immediate closure of primary schools in the national capital till 31 March, some school principals in Mumbai said they have been asked by parents to “take action”.
Nitin Padte, director of Mainadevi Bajaj International School in Mumbai, said he received a letter from a parent on Thursday requesting that the pre-primary section of the school be closed down. “It is likely that we may have to take action in the coming days. If there are positive cases in Delhi, it is impossible to imagine that Mumbai will be unaffected. While we are watching the situation, there is a sense of pre-panic. We have sent notices to parents asking them not to send children to school if they have cold and cough,” said Padte.
2. Maharashtra’s Growth to Drop to 5.7%, Says Economic Survey
Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow at 5.7% in 2019-20, its lowest rate in the past eight years, according to the Economic Survey of Maharashtra report tabled in the state legislature on Thursday.
Against the backdrop of the slowdown, the state’s estimated growth rate is higher than India’s, which is 5%. According to the report, the state’s growth rate in 2018-19 was 6%, 1.5 percentage points down from the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s estimate of 7.5%.
3. Maha Economic Survey: Rs 33,212-Cr Spent on Five Key Infra Projects; Only Rs 651.43 Cr on Homes
The state government has spent ₹33,212 crore on five major under-construction infrastructure projects, including Metro lines, a sea link, an expressway, the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2019-20 showed. The amount is 30.48% of the total cost of the ₹1.08-lakh-crore for the five projects. In a stark contrast, the expenditure on construction of affordable housing was ₹651.43 crore, and the number of dwelling units constructed by housing agencies has halved in the same period, in comparison to 2018-19.
The state only managed to construct 9% of its targeted dwellings under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Of the 2,89,700 dwellings targeted in 2019-20, only 26,376 units were constructed in the state, the survey reported. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) constructed 2,074 dwelling units up to November 2019. While it constructed 5,116 units in 2018.
4. PIL Seeking Ban on App Not Maintainable: TikTok to Bombay HC
Social media video-sharing app TikTok on Thursday sought dismissal of a plea seeking to ban the app and told the Bombay High Court there is a laid-down procedure under the Information Technology Act to filter any objectionable content online.
A division bench of acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari and Justice Nitin R Borkar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Heena Darvesh, mother of three minor children, seeking a ban on the popular app.
5. Maharashtra Police Complaints Authority Gets New Chairperson, Other Members yet to Be Appointed
Bombay High Court Justice (retd) Shrihari P Davare was appointed the new chairperson of the Maharashtra State Police Complaints Authority on Thursday.
The Authority adjudicates allegations of high-handedness, shoddy or improper investigations, custodial torture and refusal to file FIRs against the police. However, its recommendations for action against errant police personnel are not binding upon the state government.
The Authority is currently shut since the three-year term of its previous members ended in the first week of January. However, the process to reconstitute it only began later in January.
