QMumbai: BMC’s Coronavirus Advisory; ‘Maha Growth to Drop to 5.7%’

As fears of the coronavirus pandemic led the Delhi government on Thursday to order the immediate closure of primary schools in the national capital till 31 March, some school principals in Mumbai said they have been asked by parents to “take action”.

Nitin Padte, director of Mainadevi Bajaj International School in Mumbai, said he received a letter from a parent on Thursday requesting that the pre-primary section of the school be closed down. “It is likely that we may have to take action in the coming days. If there are positive cases in Delhi, it is impossible to imagine that Mumbai will be unaffected. While we are watching the situation, there is a sense of pre-panic. We have sent notices to parents asking them not to send children to school if they have cold and cough,” said Padte.