QMumbai: BJP Seeks Re-probe Into 26/11; Ghatkopar Plane Crash

Two months after it was announced, the Uddhav Thackeray government is ready to roll out its new farm loan waiver scheme from February 22.

About 28.5 lakh farmers in Maharashtra have so far been found eligible for availing the scheme’s benefit, which is estimated to cost Rs 18,000 crore.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet raised the limit of the Contingency Fund (CF) of Maharashtra from Rs 150 crore to Rs 10,150 crore.

Source: The Indian Express