QMumbai: BJP Seeks Re-probe Into 26/11; Ghatkopar Plane Crash
1. After Rakesh Maria’s Book Reveal, BJP Seeks Re-probe Into 26/11 Attack
The State BJP on Wednesday approached Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking a re-investigation into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
This comes after former Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria, in his autobiography, revealed that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had planned to project the 26/11 attack as a case of “Hindu terror” and Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist who was caught alive, was supposed to die as “Bengaluru’s Samir Dinesh Chaudhary”.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Uddhav’s Loan Waiver Scheme: February 22 Rollout, 28.5 Lakh Farmers Found Eligible so Far
Two months after it was announced, the Uddhav Thackeray government is ready to roll out its new farm loan waiver scheme from February 22.
About 28.5 lakh farmers in Maharashtra have so far been found eligible for availing the scheme’s benefit, which is estimated to cost Rs 18,000 crore.
On Wednesday, the state cabinet raised the limit of the Contingency Fund (CF) of Maharashtra from Rs 150 crore to Rs 10,150 crore.
Source: The Indian Express
3. ‘Pilots, DGCA to Blame For Ghatkopar Plane Crash’
Pilots and improper supervision by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are to blame for the crash of a chartered aircraft in Ghatkopar in June 2018, which killed four people on board, according to a report by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), a division of the aviation ministry.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Girl Falls Into Open Drain in Mumbai, Rescue Operations on
A teenage girl fell into an open drain at Adarsh Nagar in Oshiwara area of Mumbai suburbs on Tuesday night. After a passerby informed fire brigade about the incident, police, K-west ward officials and Mumbai fire brigade were pressed into search and rescue operation.
”The incident took place around 7.43 pm near Mega Mall in Adarsh Nagar in Oshiwara,” said a disaster management official.
Source: The Indian Express
5. Mumbai’s PM2.5 Levels Twice The Safe Limit
Concentration of PM2.5 — breathable particulate matter which is 2.5 microns in size or smaller — in the city’s air on Wednesday was the highest this season and twice the safe limit.
PM, a mix of organic and chemical particles suspended in air, enters the respiratory system and can cause health ailments. The concentration was 123 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), against the daily safe limit of 60µg/m3, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
Source: Hindustan Times