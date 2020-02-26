QMumbai: BJP Protest on Farm Loan Waiver; Resolution on Savarkar

The BJP staged protests outside 400 tehsil offices in the state a day after the Sena-NCP-Congress government released the first list of 15,398 beneficiaries of the farm loan waiver scheme announced late last year. In Mumbai, too, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other party MLAs held a demonstration at Azad Maidan.

A BJP delegation also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to highlight the “plight” of farmers and “failure” of the state government to keep its promises on crop loan waiver and compensation for crop loss. Seeking his intervention to ensure farmers get blanket loan waiver, the delegation lead by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted letters — some written with blood — signed by 55,000 farmers to Koshyari.

(Source: The Indian Express)