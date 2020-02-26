QMumbai: BJP Protest on Farm Loan Waiver; Resolution on Savarkar
1. Farm Loan Waiver: BJP Protests Outside 400 Tehsil Offices, Submits Memorandum to Governor
The BJP staged protests outside 400 tehsil offices in the state a day after the Sena-NCP-Congress government released the first list of 15,398 beneficiaries of the farm loan waiver scheme announced late last year. In Mumbai, too, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other party MLAs held a demonstration at Azad Maidan.
A BJP delegation also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to highlight the “plight” of farmers and “failure” of the state government to keep its promises on crop loan waiver and compensation for crop loss. Seeking his intervention to ensure farmers get blanket loan waiver, the delegation lead by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted letters — some written with blood — signed by 55,000 farmers to Koshyari.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Maharashtra Govt Cancels Appointments of Sena Leaders Sawant, Waikar
In an effort to avoid further controversy, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday decided to withdraw his decision to appoint Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant and Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar as the chairman of Maha State Parliamentary Coordination Committee and the chief coordinator in the Chief Minister’s Office, respectively.
Sources said the decision was taken after the Opposition planned to corner the government by projecting these appointments to be in violation of the office-of-profit norms.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. BJP to Introduce Resolution on Savarkar Today
The BJP is set to submit a formal request in the state Assembly to introduce a resolution to honour Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday. The party is also planning to bring a motion for honouring the Hindutva ideologue on the third day of the ongoing Budget Session if the resolution is not allowed.
“Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, will urge the chief minister to bring a resolution on Veer Savarkar. However, if it fails, we will move a motion to honour Savarkar,” senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. High Court Says ‘No Effective Progress’ Made in 2008 Malegaon Case
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday said there has been “no effective progress” in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case in which BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is an accused. Thakur is out on bail.
The division bench of acting chief justice BP Dharmadhikari and justice NR Borkar was hearing an application filed by Samir Kulkarni, another accused in the case. Kulkarni had complained that despite a number of orders passed by the apex court and the HC, advocates of some of the accused were seeking adjournments on flimsy grounds and are thus unnecessarily and deliberately delaying the trial. He said the prosecution, fellow accused and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is handling the probe, are delaying the proceedings.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Best Intentions Look Doubtful When Law Implemented in Secretive Manner: Retired Bombay CJ
Retired Bombay High Court Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog on Tuesday said that protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) seem to have stemmed from the experience in Assam where people had suffered due to the “shoddy implementation” of NRC.
While maintaining that people’s right to protest peacefully against government’s decisions is essential for the functioning of a healthy democracy, he said that there was no substance in the argument that people should not protest on the streets.
(Source: The Indian Express)