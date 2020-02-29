QMumbai: BJP Ex-MLA Booked for Rape; Metro Will Have Colour Themes
1. BJP Ex-MLA Narendra Mehta Booked for Rape of Corporator
The Thane Rural police on Friday booked BJP former MLA Narendra Mehta for allegedly raping and harassing a 45-year-old woman corporator from Thane district. His accomplice Sanjay Tharthare was also booked for allegedly threatening the woman.
The complainant, in her statement to the police, has alleged that Mehta had been harassing her since 1999 and he was booked only after she approached the SP of Thane Rural police.
Mehta, who lost in the Assembly elections last year from Mira-Bhayandar, had quit the BJP three days ago. The next day, the woman had approached the SP of Thane Rural police. A video, in which she spoke about the harassment she had faced, has also gone viral.
2. Metro-2A Will Be Red Line, 7 to Be Yellow
Similar to Metro-3, which has been officially named Aqua line, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday said all upcoming Metro corridors will be given different colour themes, in keeping with the international standards.
Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) and Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar), which is expected to be operational by December 2020, will be identified as the ‘Red’ and ‘Yellow’ line, respectively. The other 11 corridors, too, will be assigned colours for visibility and easy access. MMRDA also unveiled the designs of the common mobility card, which will be available for Metros and monorail.
RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The background for all signage across stations will be black, on which the text will be written in the respective colour of the line. Black is the colour of Bollywood and as Mumbai is the fashion capital, we decided to use it. Branding of Metros becomes very important for accessibility. With colours, the access becomes language-agnostic. Anybody can identify which Metro to take over a period of time.”
3. Mumbai: Man Found Guilty for Assault, Murder of Traffic Cop in 2016
A session court Friday found a 24-year-old man guilty for fatal assault and murder of a 52-year-old Mumbai police traffic constable in Khar in 2016. The quantum of his punishment will be pronounced Saturday.
The convict had assaulted Mumbai police constable Vilas Shinde with a bamboo stick on August 23, 2016, after the policeman had stopped the former’s 17-year-old brother for underage riding without proper documentation and helmet. Shinde, who was admitted to a hospital for treatment for head injuries, succumbed on 31 August that year.
4. Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Man Arrested for Robbing Naval Officer at Gunpoint, Say Police
A 31-year-old man, arrested for allegedly robbing an Indian Navy officer at gunpoint, has accused the latter of gay sex, police said Friday.
The officer, police said, filed a complaint at Azad Maidan police station on 23 February, claiming that he was robbed of Rs 40,000 by a man he had met at a toilet near Metro Cinema on February 22. The officer, in his statement to police, said the accused had struck a conversation with him and told him that he aspired to join the Indian Navy.
The man, police said, requested the officer to drop him at Colaba. The officer claimed that after they got into his car, the man had whipped out a firearm and demanded Rs 40,000. He also forced him to drive to a nearby ATM and withdraw the money, the officer told police aid.
5. ‘62% of Eastern Waterfront to Be Open for Mumbaiites’
Sixty-two percent of Mumbai’s eastern waterfront will be open for public, said Dr Bimal Patel, director of HCP Design, which has designed the revamp of the eastern waterfront between Colaba and Wadala. On Friday, Patel addressed students at a public lecture on the redevelopment of the city’s eastern waterfront.
He said, of the total area under redevelopment, 26% will be publicly accessible open spaces and gardens, as compared to 8% publicly accessible open spaces in the island city. While 36% of the land area will be public streets as compared to 17% of public streets in the island city.
“The port development is like a peripheral expansion of the island city. With 62% of the area open to the public, it will look radically different from the rest of Mumbai. The only reason it has more space under the public domain is because there is a scarcity elsewhere in the city,” he said.
